The pressure to be resentful

I think one of the most socially accepted -- even socially praised -- sins of our time is resentment. We are almost expected in our society to be resentful of someone or something, and this is hard to escape. Resentment often feels good because it justifies our pride and solidifies our own "rightness."

The media, too, often takes advantage of our desire to feel resentful; the next time you consume media, count the number of stories that ask you to resent someone or something. Whether or not we feel disgruntled or justified by the media's ask of us to resent, we cannot resent the media, either, or we will be held prisoner by it.

In "New Seeds of Contemplation," Thomas Merton writes, "It may be that we regard ourselves as slaves, even when we are not dominated by anybody. It may be that we are not capable of existing except in a state in which we imagine ourselves to be under domination. In that event, resentment may help to make the situation acceptable, but it can never make us healthy. It is only a justification, a pretense that we would be free if we could. But what if we discovered that we are, in fact, already free?"

Merton goes on to administer some tough love:

"It is not that someone else is preventing you from living happily; you yourself do not know what you want. Rather than admit this, you pretend that someone is keeping you from exercising your liberty. Who is this? It is you yourself."