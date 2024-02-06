The power of human touch: eDen Spa owner lives by giving to others

For Sarah Kipela, giving to others is a way of life, and a way to bring joy to others' lives through simple gestures that mean a lot.

"This is something I have done since I was a child," Kipela said.

When Kipela was young, she said, her grandmother was confined to a nursing home, "and I have experienced firsthand how some people are forgotten or don't have the means or ability to enjoy these simple cosmetic services."

Kipela owns eDen Spa & Salon at 151 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau and said she loves the experience of helping others with her abilities.

"I have seen how people light up and their entire demeanor and self-appraisal changes, just from a simple haircut or manicure," Kipela said.

Sarah Kipela, owner of eDen Spa & Salon, poses for a photo in her salon Oct. 25 in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"The power of human touch is so incredible," she added.

For Kipela, a practicing Catholic, respect for all life is bound up in what she is.

"All ages and stages and abilities," she said.

It's what makes her business at eDen unique, she added. "It is a place that celebrates the beautiful uniqueness of every individual."

The salon's Facebook page states "Your body is where you live. Come home."

Kipela doesn't just use that tag line -- she lives it.