All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesOctober 7, 2023

The pink ladybug

Your greatgrandmother probably had a garden. And she probably knew the tiny ladybug you see here. This is one of three variants of native North American ladybugs called pink ladybugs. This one is known as the 12-spotted lady beetle. It is widespread across most of the eastern half of the United States...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Your greatgrandmother probably had a garden. And she probably knew the tiny ladybug you see here. This is one of three variants of native North American ladybugs called pink ladybugs. This one is known as the 12-spotted lady beetle. It is widespread across most of the eastern half of the United States.

Pink ladybugs are beneficial insects. They prey on aphids that can infest garden plants. They also eat insect eggs. A good place to find this sweet little insect is in the sweet corn patch when gathering ears of sweet corn.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The 12-spotted pink lady beetle does not gather in large numbers and try to come inside your house during autumn. It is much smaller than the Asian ladybug that has become a nuisance in America. The pink ladybug's scientific name is coleomegilla maculata.

I photographed this pink ladybug as it crawled on a Connecticut field pumpkin.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
ColumnOct. 19
Thompson Rehder: Amendment 3: A crossroads for Missouri's pr...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy