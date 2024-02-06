The perils of ideology

While in D.C., I also stopped in a friend's most excellent library and found myself reading from VÃ¡clav Havel's 1978 essay "The Power of the Powerless." These words jumped out at me, as they seem to be describing scenes from 2020: "If the greengrocer had been instructed to display the slogan, 'I am afraid and therefore unquestionably obedient,' he would not be nearly as indifferent to its semantics, even though the statement would reflect the truth. The greengrocer would be embarrassed and ashamed to put such an unequivocal statement of his own degradation in the shop window, and quite naturally so, for he is a human being and thus has a sense of his own dignity. To overcome this complication, his expression of loyalty must take the form of a sign which, at least on its textual surface, indicates a level of disinterested conviction. It must allow the greengrocer to say, 'What's wrong with the workers of the world uniting?' Thus the sign helps the greengrocer concealing the low foundations of power. It hides them behind something high. And that something is ideology. ..."

Havel continued: "Ideology, in creating a bridge of excuses between the system and the individual, spans the abyss between the aims of the system and the aims of life. It pretends that the requirements of the system derive from the requirements of life. It is a world of appearances trying to pass for reality."

Havel's words ring all too true. What have we done to ourselves? There is a contagion in our land. It's on the left and the right. We are falling into ideology. People are looking for meaning in politics and thereby making it about so much more than it ever should be. Politics as religion. As meaning. Joe Biden and Donald Trump have become idols. Rather than admit that yet again we are making a lesser-of-two-evils choice in our national election, we see so many making idols out of candidates and parties. There is a pure love of democracy and the American experiment that is being lost to received wisdom and social media arguments. As we move toward a national election, we ought to be remembering what's right in America and raising a generation that will cherish what is left of the best.

