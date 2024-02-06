The perfect wedding

By Tyler Tankersley

Last Wednesday, my wife and I celebrated our ninth wedding anniversary. We were married in my parents' backyard under a beautiful, colorful summer sunset. We were joined by a small crowd of friends and family. Our wedding playlist included The Beatles, Sufjan Stevens and Boston. It was a perfect evening filled with holy, sacred moments. It seemed like everything went just according to plan.

Weddings seemed designed to trick you. They are these highly choreographed events that seemed to be tightly scheduled down to the very second of the ceremonial schedule. Everybody involved in a wedding has a specific part to play, given clear instructions, and everything seems so predictable.

But a wedding and a marriage are two very different things. While a wedding may be a highly orchestrated event, a marriage can feel like a roller coaster of ups and downs. All marriages, even great marriages, can be unpredictable, chaotic and confusing.

A few weeks before our wedding, my wife and I served in the wedding party of a friend's wedding. At that ceremony, the pastor said something that has always stuck with me. He said, "Marriage is about remaining committed to your spouse as you fall in and out of love with them." As a soon-to-be-groom, I initially bristled at that comment. I remember thinking, "Jessica and I won't be like that. Fall out of love with her? That's crazy." But nine years of marriage has taught me the wisdom of what that pastor was saying.