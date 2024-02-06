The perfect baked potato begins with russets

A fluffy baked potato is a glorious thing, but too often you slice into the potato and it is shiny and waxy, not light and creamy in texture.

Baking a potato is the easiest thing in the world, right? Then why are so many potatoes lacking in texture and flavor?

First, for the traditional baked potato that is going to be loaded with toppings, you must buy a russet potato. Russets have a thicker skin and a beautiful starchy, snowy -- almost meaty -- interior that soaks up all your butter, cheese and sour cream. I love making smashed potatoes with red new potatoes or baby Yukon Gold potatoes, but only a Russet will do for a "baked potato."

For my latest cookbook, "Steak and Cake," I tested several popular ways of baking potatoes. I have friends who swear by wrapping the potato in foil before baking. I have always baked the potato without the foil, but I tried both ways. I baked them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit and at 400 degrees too. The potatoes took a bit longer to bake at 350 but they were fluffier, and had a better crust and interior texture. Generally, when you cook anything at a higher temperature, the outside gets done before the inside. That means you risk an overdone exterior by the time the interior is cooked through. Potatoes are no exception. That's why I prefer a lower temperature. But if you like to bake your potatoes at a higher temp, do so. It is all about what works.