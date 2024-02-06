All sections
August 10, 2019

The Peaceful Place receives $1,200

Jacob Abernathy, 10, of Fruitland, presented a check for $1,250 that he raised selling lemonade to benefit The Peaceful Place - Saint Francis House, a new residence for homeless men age 50 and older at 827 Jefferson St. during a "house warming" Aug. 7. With him are, from left, Saint Francis Healthcare System and CEO Maryann Reese, vice president of marketing and the Saint Francis Foundation Jimmy Wilferth, and Rev. Renita Green of The People's Shelter.
Community

