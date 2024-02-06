The pastrycook's dark secret revealed

You might think of the Kit Kat bar as a simple chocolate treat to give out on Halloween. But in Japan it's far more than that. Considered a cultural touchstone there, more than 400 distinct flavors like melon, purple sweet potato, and matcha green tea are available.

The man behind this proliferation of flavors is Yasumasa Takagi, and if you think this accomplishment means he's not a serious chef, think again. Takagi is also responsible for devising, under the auspices of Valrhona, the premiere French chocolate manufacturer, what has been dubbed the secret cream of professional pastry chefs: namelaka.

You may not have heard of namelaka. Though professional pastry chefs employ it often, it's not yet common in home kitchens. In fact, you're not even likely to find it mentioned in baking reference books such as the Oxford Companion to Sugar and Sweets. But it's a worthy addition to the list of some dozen or so forms of pastry cream.

By pastry cream I mean here not crème pâtissière or pastrycook's cream, the standard filling of eclairs, cream puffs, or Boston cream pie, introduced in 1691 by Francois Massialot. Rather, I'm referring generically to any cream used for filling or frosting pastries. It can be as basic as whipped cream or relatively more complicated like mousseline cream (crème pâtissière fortified with butter) or diplomat cream (crème pâtissière with added whipped cream and some gelatin), or chiboust cream (crème pâtissière combined with meringue, used in the St. Honore cake for which it was invented).

Namelaka is unlike any of these. A chocolate cream, it contains neither eggs nor gluten, is not as finicky to make as crème pâtissière, and is extremely versatile. Essentially a cross between mousse, crème pâtissière, and ganache, its texture is luxuriously smooth and silky. Indeed, the Japanese term namelaka means ultra creamy.

There's hardly anything you can't do with namelaka: use it as a cake filling, spread it on tarts, pipe it into eclairs, layer it between crepes, drizzle it on waffles, sandwich it between macarons, top a cheesecake with it, or just eat it with a spoon in the form of a parfait.