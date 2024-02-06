The past calls to us

Probably one of my favorite activities growing up was hunting arrowheads in the Sandhills of Nebraska. So when we were driving around in the Sandhills or riding a horse for whatever reason one was always on the lookout for arrowheads. If there was a sandy draw or blowout you'd either ride through it looking for arrowheads or get out of the pickup and look for arrowheads. I honestly think part of the urge to look and find was the challenge but also think it was a blast from the past. Kind of a part of the past that calls out to me.

Kind of like my desire to build a muzzleloader. I got the plans for a muzzleloader through the mail. Don't have a clue as to when but probably in about 1970 or so. Studied them and bought two pieces, the barrel and the percussion nipple. Made the rest. It was a smoothbore, and you couldn't hit anything with it. But it went boom. Took me back to the 1800s.

Read every Zane Grey book I could get my hands on. I became the gunslingers from that era. For a Christmas gift, I got a Mattel six-gun with a holster set. It even shot plastic bullets. Had other cap guns, but the one that shot the plastic bullets was my favorite. Every time I carried my six-gun and rode my horse I could imagine I was Nevada or Shane or others that Grey wrote about. Still enjoy his books. I don't know why, but I still enjoy reading and reliving in my mind the days of yesteryear.

We've watched the movie "Thunderheart" gosh knows how many times, and I'm usually in the mood to watch it again. Makes me think back to my childhood and the vacations Mom and Dad and us boys would take in the Black Hills. As we drove through the Black Hills, I could imagine Indians waiting just over the hill getting ready to attack some ignorant white man or kill a buffalo. There is one scene in "Thunderheart" I could swear we were there. Love the Black Hills.