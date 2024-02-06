The origin of a frozen American delicacy

By Tom Harte

You may have never heard of Nephi Grigg, but if you've ever eaten a meal at a grade-school cafeteria, you've probably been served his signature culinary invention.

Grigg and his brother Golden made it through the Great Depression growing potatoes and corn in their native Idaho. In 1951, they became convinced the wave of the future was frozen food.

When a flash-freezing plant in eastern Oregon was about to be put on the auction block, they made their bid. Mortgaging their homes (later in their careers they'd even use raw potatoes as loan collateral) they financed $500,000 to acquire the plant and started a business shipping frozen corn to western states under the name Ore-Ida, a reference to their plant's location near the Oregon and Idaho border.

The following year Ore-Ida began manufacturing frozen french fries, delving into the potato business as a way of expanding its processing season. Today it is the leading brand of frozen potato products in America.

A finished tater tot waffle, cooked until crisp and browned, awaits removal from the waffle iron for serving. TOM HARTE

But wait, there's more. Ore-Ida's dominance of the potato field, so to speak, is not due to french fry production but instead to a byproduct of it, for when french fries are cut from whole potatoes there are scraps left behind. The Griggs were disconcerted that they could do little else with those shavings than sell them for a pittance as livestock feed.

So Nephi came up with another idea. He had the potato leavings ground, mixed with spices, formed by wooden molds into barrel-shaped nuggets and fried. Then he took 15 pounds of samples of the new product to the National Potato Convention (yes, there's one every year) at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami where he bribed a chef to serve them as an appetizer to conference-goers. They were a sensation. And they have been ever since, a staple of school cafeteria menus and grocery store frozen-food cases to the tune of billions consumed annually. Named by a housewife who entered a contest to select their moniker, they are, of course tater tots, a term now used by people to refer generically to any potato puff regardless of brand, what Ore-Ida calls "imi-taters."