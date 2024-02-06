The old is no more

Back when I was a kid, my Grandpa Piihl and Mom and Dad and Mick and I used to go down to a big sand bottom lake called Lake McConahay. It was 4 to 5 miles wide at the face and stretched about 22 miles west. At one time it was the largest earthen dam in the United States. Beautiful sandy beaches. Water so clear you could see the bottom.

We'd go down to the dam and fish. Dad and Grandpa would bait up their rods with worms or minnows or both and fish for white bass or walleye. Now and then maybe catch a catfish but mostly walleye and white bass. And back then there was virtually no one who fished the dam. Most of the time we'd be the only ones fishing in No Name Bay. But this was true for much of the lake.

Fast forward 50 years and the dam has turned into a zoo. People everywhere, and crime and fights and all the rest. It got so bad the Conservation Department in Nebraska outlawed alcohol there. None. They also began to limit the number of campers around each beach. You have to book where you want to camp and when. When the quota is full, then no more campers.

I mentioned this to my sister, and she said everywhere is like this. The Grand Canyon 40 years ago had very few visitors and this is true of the Black Hills in South Dakota. My sister said this was true of the giant redwoods in California as well. Even the Faces. When we went as kids say 50 to 60 years ago to the Faces there was next to no commercialization. Now it's ridiculous. People everywhere with many out to make a buck. Doesn't even sound like fun.