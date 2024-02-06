The new look in floral arrangements: wilder, seasonal, locally grown

Like a tiny green sprig reaching upward, it happened slowly at first. And then, suddenly, it was everywhere.

A wilder, more seasonal and local look in floral arrangement is replacing the stiffer, more formal arrangements of a decade ago. Bouquets featuring grass or clematis, loose arrangements of flowering or fruit-laden branches, spare displays of flowering purple basil, sweet peas or bearded irises, or surprises like towering fennel -- the trend reflects changes in aesthetics as well as in where flowers come from.

"It was initially a trendy thing, but now it's just the way things are done. It really goes hand in hand with the food movement," said Barbara Corcoran, vice president of education at the New York Botanical Garden. The garden's curriculum of courses has been modified over the past two years to adapt to the change in approach.

Just as foodies have gravitated toward organic and locally grown foods, so floral designers and growers are spreading the gospel of seasonal and even foraged blooms, through workshops, books and blogs.

"There's a revolution taking place. Farmers are connecting with florists, and designers with farmers. And a lot of designers are starting to grow their own flowers. We're still on the front end of the big upswing in seasonal, foraged and locally sourced flowers," said flower farmer and designer Erin Benzakein, whose Floret Farm is in Mount Vernon, Washington, about an hour north of Seattle.

The farm truck at Erin Benzakein's Floret Farms loaded with a harvest of dahlias from the Floret field is shown in Mount Vernon, Washington. The photo is featured in Benzakein's book, "Floret Farm's Cut Flower Garden." Michele M. Waite ~ Chronicle Books via AP

The trend toward local and seasonal flowers has really taken off in the last couple of years, she said.

"We've slowly created a global web of people doing this, and we're finding that everybody now seems to be looking for roadside weeds, grandmother flowers -- there's a real desire for something real and local," says Benzakein, who gives workshops and has written a new book, "Floret Farm's Cut Flower Garden: Grow, Harvest, and Arrange Stunning Seasonal Blooms" (Chronicle Books). The book is co-authored by Julie Chai, with photos by Michele M. Waite.

Another new book on the subject, "In Full Flower: Inspired Designs by Floral's New Creatives" (Rizzoli) by Gemma and Andrew Ingalls, features the work of two dozen of the movement's biggest names.

Especially popular now are delicate flowers, with blooms that last only a couple of weeks, Benzakien said.

"That really gives local growers an edge," she said.