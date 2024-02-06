The mystery of Sprigg Street

As did many of his contemporary surveyors, Sprigg participated in land speculation. This began when Sprigg purchased one land parcel south of Cape and several town lots in Cape Girardeau and Decatur. Surveyors often noticed desirable land during their work, and capitalized on ready access to the land office. Sprigg partnered with Thomas Moselly Jr., J.N. Copper and Medad Randol to purchase land north of Cape Girardeau and plat the town of Bainbridge in 1820. This was one of the "boom" towns laid out during the land fever of the time, before the Panic of 1819 turned the boom to a bust. Bainbridge remained a landing with a single warehouse for many years, operated a ferry at times, but otherwise never prospered as a town.

Sprigg lived in St. Louis in 1830, and continued surveying work on land parcels and road routes. He never married, and died in 1850.

So why did Sprigg merit having a Cape Girardeau street named for him? No record explicitly states why, and the city only advanced that far west by the late 1840s. The first mention of Sprigg Street is in an 1848 land deed, and it is marked as "Orleans or Sprigg Street" in an 1849 land plat.

A few years ago, a pocket book containing documents owned by John Rodney, also a surveyor, came to light when sold to a Kentucky man. He noticed "Cape Girardeau" in the book, contacted me, and provided the scanned contents. Fully 60% of the book is survey notes for an 1818 survey of Cape done by Jenifer T. Sprigg. Perhaps a plotting of the notes might reveal the first survey of what became Sprigg Street. Possibly city fathers felt they owed Sprigg recognition for his work to make land in the county and region available for sale to new settlers, and thus did so by naming a street for him.