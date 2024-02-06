The Mudcat Coffee House serves up an easy Sunday morning

Have you heard Lionel Richie's song "Easy"? Easy like Sunday Morning. Where did he get that idea? My Sundays are not easy. Sunday feels like a time warp — hours speed by in double-time. One minute the sun is gently waking me up then BAM! it is 8 p.m., and I am trying to finish up Saturday things while preparing for Monday things. Last weekend I mentally planned and visualized how my Sunday would unfold. If I followed my plan, I could get everything done in time to fall asleep well before Cinderella's magical carriage turned back into a pumpkin.
The first part of my plan involved visiting a local restaurant for breakfast before heading off to church. I pulled up to the building around 7 a.m. and noticed a piece of paper affixed to the door. Black ink haphazardly scrawled across the top read: CLOSED. Great. I would have to scramble to find a new subject for this article, on a Sunday morning nonetheless (see what I did there? Scramble? Breakfast? Eggs? Get it? I have dad jokes for days).
The Mudcat Coffee House in Oak Ridge came to the rescue.
It was open.
The last time I visited Mudcat was Oct. 2, 2020, probably one of the most personally significant dates in history. Everything about that visit 10 months ago was phenomenal in a "perfect for me" kind of way. The company. The food. The Gato Caliente coffee drink I ordered. The plans to return in one year, take a seat on their funky couch, and celebrate the progress toward my rock-star-esque endeavors.
I wrestled with the idea of returning so soon. Has it already been 10 months? I have not made much progress toward my goal. I still had 60 days left. Maybe if I delayed my visit and disciplined myself for the next two months I would have an impressive tale to tell. Unfortunately, I still needed a subject for this article so, out of dedication to you, my loyal readers, I sacrificed my original plan and went for it.
Imagine my shock when I walked through their familiar door and noticed the funky couch sitting area was gone! It had been replaced by a pie counter. My heart sank. Was this God's way of telling me my rock star dreams would not come to fruition? Was this a sign I was no closer to my dream of strumming along onstage with Kenny Chesney at his next concert in Hawaii? Then I saw the writing on the glass -- coconut cream pie. Macadamia nut cookies. I looked above me and saw a list of ice cream flavors including coconut almond paradise. This was not a bad sign. This was confirmation. Right place. Right time. In the words of one of my favorite Kenny Chesney songs, everything's gonna be all right. I felt reassured, confident, and full of hope as I placed my order.
This time around I ordered the Straw Bale, a smaller version of the Haystack, and a turtle latte.
My turtle latte was the picture of perfection in a huge red mug. I understand it is still sweltering outside but all I imagined how wonderful it would be to return flannel-clad with a good book on a cool fall day. Sipping a warm sweet cup of joy while getting lost in the storyline of a good novel sounded like a tiny glimpse of Heaven. The funny part? They apologized for serving my drink in the red "mug" because it is actually a soup bowl with a handle that keeps finding its way back to their mug shelf. I say if that soup bowl wants to identify as a coffee mug I support it 100%. You do you, red mug.
My entree was served a few minutes later in the most adorable little silver bowl. It reminded me of something you might use on a camping trip to cook over an open flame. If I had that bowl at home it would easily become my fast favorite. The Straw Bale consisted of a deep fried biscuit covered in ham, sausage, and bacon then topped with gravy, potato cakes, and eggs. It was rich, scrumptious, and I was stuffed by the time I left for church.
As I bade adieu to the wonderful staff, I was full of gratitude for changed plans, unexpected adventures, silly dreams, delicious food and cozy country cafes that play praise and worship music while serving up easy on Sunday morning.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.