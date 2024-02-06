The Mudcat Coffee House serves up an easy Sunday morning

I wrestled with the idea of returning so soon. Has it already been 10 months? I have not made much progress toward my goal. I still had 60 days left. Maybe if I delayed my visit and disciplined myself for the next two months I would have an impressive tale to tell. Unfortunately, I still needed a subject for this article so, out of dedication to you, my loyal readers, I sacrificed my original plan and went for it.

Imagine my shock when I walked through their familiar door and noticed the funky couch sitting area was gone! It had been replaced by a pie counter. My heart sank. Was this God's way of telling me my rock star dreams would not come to fruition? Was this a sign I was no closer to my dream of strumming along onstage with Kenny Chesney at his next concert in Hawaii? Then I saw the writing on the glass -- coconut cream pie. Macadamia nut cookies. I looked above me and saw a list of ice cream flavors including coconut almond paradise. This was not a bad sign. This was confirmation. Right place. Right time. In the words of one of my favorite Kenny Chesney songs, everything's gonna be all right. I felt reassured, confident, and full of hope as I placed my order.

This time around I ordered the Straw Bale, a smaller version of the Haystack, and a turtle latte.

My turtle latte was the picture of perfection in a huge red mug. I understand it is still sweltering outside but all I imagined how wonderful it would be to return flannel-clad with a good book on a cool fall day. Sipping a warm sweet cup of joy while getting lost in the storyline of a good novel sounded like a tiny glimpse of Heaven. The funny part? They apologized for serving my drink in the red "mug" because it is actually a soup bowl with a handle that keeps finding its way back to their mug shelf. I say if that soup bowl wants to identify as a coffee mug I support it 100%. You do you, red mug.

My entree was served a few minutes later in the most adorable little silver bowl. It reminded me of something you might use on a camping trip to cook over an open flame. If I had that bowl at home it would easily become my fast favorite. The Straw Bale consisted of a deep fried biscuit covered in ham, sausage, and bacon then topped with gravy, potato cakes, and eggs. It was rich, scrumptious, and I was stuffed by the time I left for church.

As I bade adieu to the wonderful staff, I was full of gratitude for changed plans, unexpected adventures, silly dreams, delicious food and cozy country cafes that play praise and worship music while serving up easy on Sunday morning.