All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesSeptember 20, 2017

The Moody Blooms

We know what brews in fashion percolates into decor. This fall, it's floral prints loaded with depth and drama. Anna Sui's fall 2017 show was replete with deep, moody florals on velvet, silk and chiffon. Recent collections from Dolce & Gabbana, Marc Jacobs and Miu Miu have also featured them...

By KIM COOK ~ Associated Press
This undated photo shows Liberty of London's Feather Bloom floral print, which graces a seating collection this season at Anthropologie.
This undated photo shows Liberty of London's Feather Bloom floral print, which graces a seating collection this season at Anthropologie.Anthropologie via AP

We know what brews in fashion percolates into decor. This fall, it's floral prints loaded with depth and drama.

Anna Sui's fall 2017 show was replete with deep, moody florals on velvet, silk and chiffon.

Recent collections from Dolce & Gabbana, Marc Jacobs and Miu Miu have also featured them.

Now we're seeing fall decor echoing the trend.

"These florals don't hold back," said designer Sara McArthur, formerly of Design Collective West and now principal of her eponymous firm in Highland, Utah.

Marcel Wanders' textile print "Flower bits," with an abstract of flowers and butterflies, enlivens the Nest pillow set for this Moooi's sofa.
Marcel Wanders' textile print "Flower bits," with an abstract of flowers and butterflies, enlivens the Nest pillow set for this Moooi's sofa.allmodern.com via AP

"They're modern, cool and edgy. They're romantic and rock 'n' roll at the same time," she said. "Florals, typically a feminine pattern, are transformed into more androgynous looks with the darker palette."

Raun Thorp of the Los Angeles architectural firm Tichenor and Thorp said, "The most inspirational dark florals were in the (2017 Spring/Summer) Dries Van Noten runway show, by Azuma Makoto."

The Japanese floral designer encased dozens of exotic blooms in backlit blocks of ice to showcase the moody, ethereal floral prints on the clothes.

"The fabrics in this collection would be a great starting point for a room's palette," said Thorp.

Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen have dark floral carpets and cushions for The Rug Company. Westwood's oversize rose and magnolia motifs have a painterly vibe.

This undated photo provided by The Shade Store shows one of their roller shade patterns. Deep hues add a layer of drama to these Desert Floral shades from The Shade Store; paired with crisp white walls, or a complementary wall color, they'd become art for the windows. (The Shade Store via AP)
This undated photo provided by The Shade Store shows one of their roller shade patterns. Deep hues add a layer of drama to these Desert Floral shades from The Shade Store; paired with crisp white walls, or a complementary wall color, they'd become art for the windows. (The Shade Store via AP)
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

McQueen has placed a macro photo of a crimson poppy on a midnight background; the rug becomes abstract art for the floor. (therugcompany.com)

"Reminiscent of still-life art from Holland and Germany in the early 1600s, there's a surge of new still-life floral wallpaper in 2017, echoing the moody, baroque vibes of the Old World," McArthur said.

Flavor Paper worked with Manhattan floral studio Ovando and New York City's Skot Yobauje Photography to create a digital-print paper called Elan Vital that's atmospheric and hyper-realistic.

Another pattern, Vivid Victorian, transforms a traditional floral print into something wild and dynamic as hotly hued blooms tumble on a sultry black damask background. (flavorpaper.com)

Cole & Son, the British fine wallpaper manufacturer, carries several patterns drawn from the midcentury archives of Fornasetti, the Italian design house known for witty, fanciful takes on 20th century iconography.

This undated photo provided by AllModern.com shows a creissant accent pillow. Polyester felt in rich fall hues like wine, kiwi, chocolate, violet and black help to create this rose-shaped pillow. (www.allmodern.com via AP)
This undated photo provided by AllModern.com shows a creissant accent pillow. Polyester felt in rich fall hues like wine, kiwi, chocolate, violet and black help to create this rose-shaped pillow. (www.allmodern.com via AP)

They include Peonie (with bouquets in copper, burgundy and lime or red, magenta and orange); Pansee (with the flat-faced flowers rendered in broody metallics); and Frutto Proibito (in which monkeys cavort among fig tree flora).

"Who would think of Fornasetti for florals?" said Thorp. "They're all done in dark and edgy color combinations that are more punk than prim."

Cynthia Rowley's Bird Watching design for Tempaper pares down a chinoiserie bird-on-flowering-branch motif to a silhouette of molten gold on an inky background. (tempaperdesigns.com)

Add some drama to windows with The Shade Store's evocative Desert Flower pattern in one of four saturated hues, including deep orange, blue and black. (theshadestore.com)

A modern version of Liberty of London's rich Feather Bloom floral print graces a sofa, ottoman and swivel chair in a new collaboration at Anthropologie. (anthropologie.com)

And from Italian decor atelier MIHO Unexpected Things, there's a whimsical collection of easy-to-assemble little boxes and mountable fiberboard cupboards printed with patchwork florals. (mihounexpectedshop.com)

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy