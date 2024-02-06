The Moody Blooms

We know what brews in fashion percolates into decor. This fall, it's floral prints loaded with depth and drama.

Anna Sui's fall 2017 show was replete with deep, moody florals on velvet, silk and chiffon.

Recent collections from Dolce & Gabbana, Marc Jacobs and Miu Miu have also featured them.

Now we're seeing fall decor echoing the trend.

"These florals don't hold back," said designer Sara McArthur, formerly of Design Collective West and now principal of her eponymous firm in Highland, Utah.

Marcel Wanders' textile print "Flower bits," with an abstract of flowers and butterflies, enlivens the Nest pillow set for this Moooi's sofa. allmodern.com via AP

"They're modern, cool and edgy. They're romantic and rock 'n' roll at the same time," she said. "Florals, typically a feminine pattern, are transformed into more androgynous looks with the darker palette."

Raun Thorp of the Los Angeles architectural firm Tichenor and Thorp said, "The most inspirational dark florals were in the (2017 Spring/Summer) Dries Van Noten runway show, by Azuma Makoto."

The Japanese floral designer encased dozens of exotic blooms in backlit blocks of ice to showcase the moody, ethereal floral prints on the clothes.

"The fabrics in this collection would be a great starting point for a room's palette," said Thorp.

Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen have dark floral carpets and cushions for The Rug Company. Westwood's oversize rose and magnolia motifs have a painterly vibe.