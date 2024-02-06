All sections
May 23, 2020

The Missouri flag is blue!

I dropped a neutral washed-out background into this photo to accentuate the beautiful colors and intricate details of this flower. At lower right is a spent flower on the same stem. It is already going to seed. This is a native wild iris known as the Missouri blue flag. It is also called the southern blue flag. I took this photo the morning of May 16. This iris will bloom for a short time during May and June. Individual flowers will bloom for one or two days and then begin to wither...

Aaron Horrell
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

I dropped a neutral washed-out background into this photo to accentuate the beautiful colors and intricate details of this flower. At lower right is a spent flower on the same stem. It is already going to seed.

This is a native wild iris known as the Missouri blue flag. It is also called the southern blue flag. I took this photo the morning of May 16. This iris will bloom for a short time during May and June. Individual flowers will bloom for one or two days and then begin to wither.

The Missouri blue flag lives near water, preferring swampy places. It can thrive in shallow water up to about 12 inches deep. From a single small planting, over several years this iris can achieve a modest takeover at the edge of a small pond. Thinning of the root system may be necessary if you find a way to add it into your wetland area.

