The Mississippi River bridge that never was

Cape Girardeau was poised for greatness on March 20, 1871, when the Missouri legislature authorized the construction of a railroad bridge across the Mississippi River here.

This permission was granted to former state governor Thomas C. Fletcher, who had just organized the Illinois, Missouri & Texas Railway. As the grandiose name suggested, this venture promised to build a railroad from Cape Girardeau to the southwest. In addition, a bridge would be constructed to join various proposed rail lines in Southern Illinois.

In 1873, the company published a prospectus to appeal to investors, particularly from England. This document, available online at archive.org, features some of the wildest claims ever made about Cape Girardeau's potential.

According to the prospectus, "Within a few years this section of the country will not be surpassed in variety and value of its products by any other section. All that it needs is railroad facilities, capital and energy, to develop the numerous great natural sources of wealth."

To support this point, the prospectus quoted excerpts from another fine piece of boosterism, the book "Saint Louis, the Future Great City of the World" by L.U. Reavis. The author had tirelessly promoted St. Louis as a world-class metropolis, and even spearheaded a campaign to move the nation's capital to Missouri.