The miracle of motherhood

Sunday is Mother's Day. I was blessed by a godly mother who reared me as a single parent. She worked full-time and was assisted by my grandparents with my upbringing. While I had a happy home, I always wanted to have a family of my own. It was important to me that my children would have both mother and father. This was a driving force throughout my dating years. I was careful to avoid dating anyone I did not consider someone I could marry. Friends accused me of being too picky.

God's plan for me was different from my own. I went through my 20s, and then 30s without a wife. I had served various churches and completed my education, the only thing missing was what I wanted most, a family of my own. When I turned 40, I assumed that I would never be a father, and that I probably would never marry. I would smile and tell people that I was a Baptist Priest.

Fortunately, the Lord led my future wife and her mother to visit Bethany Baptist Church. Sarah was much younger than I, and although I was attracted to her, I thought it was inappropriate to tell her of my interest. She became involved at our church and eventually, we started dating and were married in less than one year.

A few years into our marriage, we assumed that we would start having children. Her doctor informed her that she had a terrible case of endometriosis and would not get pregnant apart from IVF (a fertility procedure). We were disappointed and scared because it would cost more than $10,000 and there was no guarantee that it would work.

I asked the church, in a business meeting, if I could get an advance from my salary package to cover the cost of the medical treatments. The church denied my request. Instead, they said they would take up offerings to cover our costs so that we could start a family. I will be forever grateful for those who gave. Many of them are now with the Lord.

The week before Mother's Day, 2011, we had a doctor's appointment we will never forget. They asked us to go into a room and wait to speak with the doctor. It ended up being two doctors. Our main specialist, and another doctor came to tell us difficult news. They explained that the fertility medicine was not producing the results that would make it possible to have a successful IVF procedure. They assured us that if we quit, would could save half of the total cost. We could continue if we chose, but the probability of having a child was low.