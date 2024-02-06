The man who built Cape Girardeau

(Editor's note: James Baughn recently died in a hiking accident. In coming weeks, we will republish some of his writings.)

Originally published in his blog, "Pavement Ends," Dec. 28, 2012.

Perhaps you have seen a cornerstone etched with the initials "J.L." and the date "1858." Do you know where this is?

It's a very well-known landmark in Cape Girardeau County. Maybe it will help if I zoom out:

This is the Burfordville Covered Bridge, which, when combined with the adjacent Bollinger Mill, is one of the most photographed sites in Southeast Missouri.

The bridge was built by Joseph Lansman, a man who is attached to a surprising number of landmarks in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties. In this case, the cornerstone marks the date when he started construction.

It's a shame that he only left his initials, and not his full name, since the exact spelling has remained a bit of a mystery, with sources using Lansman, Lansmon, Landsman, and Lansmann interchangeably. Then again, Americans in the 1800s weren't nearly as pedantic about spelling as we are in modern times.

And, as it turns out, Lansman wasn't his real name. He was born 1812 as Joseph Hoche in the Alsace-Lorraine region of Europe. This is currently a part of France, but it has switched between France and Germany at different times in history as the result of various wars and conflicts.

Faced with the ugly prospect of being conscripted into the French military, Joseph and other family members assumed new identities and fled to the United States during the early 1830s. In the Old World, he had apprenticed as a bricklayer, and his skills were in demand in the New World.

It's unclear how he came to Missouri, but he found work as the builder for the Vincentian missionaries as they established a Catholic parish in Cape Girardeau. The Vincentians had acquired a large tract of land to the south of town, and they set to work building a church, parochial schools, and a college. Lansman oversaw construction of the following buildings and structures:

First St. Vincent's Church (1838)

Priests residence (1838)

St. Vincent's Male Academy (1838)

St. Vincent's Young Ladies Academy (1840)

St. Vincent's College (Block 1, 1843)

First handball court (1843)

As part of their real estate acquisitions, the Vincentians also owned the Red House, the abandoned home of town founder Louis Lorimier. After marrying Carolina Anna Cordell in 1842, the Lansmans moved into the Red House, conveniently located next door to the first St. Vincent's Church. Carolina would have her hands full, giving birth to 13 children. (Curiously, the marriage is recorded twice: once in Cape Girardeau County and again in Baltimore, Maryland.)

The Vincentians suffered two major disasters which would add to Lansman's workload. First, in 1848, the SEA BIRD, a cargo ship carrying a large quantity of gunpowder, was docked below St. Vincent's College while waiting for ice on the river to clear before proceeding to St. Louis. A fire broke out on the ship, and you can imagine what happened next. The president of St. Vincent's College, John F. McGerry, wrote this account:

"The students had time to quit the college and to go about two miles into the country. The explosion was terrific. Every door and window in the college was dashed to pieces. The roof [was] raised some inches and then settled nearly in its former place. The plastering on all the rooms of the college was broken and thrown down. The college appeared [to] be a complete wreck."

He added, in credit to Lansman's masonry work, "The walls were so solid that the shock had not the least effect on them."

Lansman was called to oversee repairs, and he was just wrapping up the work when a second, more serious disaster would strike. On Nov. 27, 1850, a tornado ripped through the Vincentian grounds, completely destroying St. Vincent's Church and the Red House, while severely damaging the main college building. It's likely that all three buildings took a direct hit from the tornado.

Students were sent home the next day, but work soon started on rebuilding the college and church. Lansman worked on both -- while also juggling the urgent need to find a new home for his rapidly growing family after the Red House was destroyed. He picked a convenient location to construct a new home, 139 S. Spanish, which was right across the street from the second St. Vincent's Church he was building.

By 1852, the Vincentians had recovered from the tornado, with the college and church rebuilt better than ever. The college was now double in size thanks to a new wing. Handball must have been a popular student activity, since Lansman was directed to build a second handball court in 1853.

During all of this activity, Lansman somehow found the time to work at another Vincentian outpost, the St. Mary's of the Barrens campus at Perryville. He constructed Academic Hall (also called Rosati Hall or the Administration Building) in 1850.

Church records show that Lansman was often paid in goods (food, cloth, etc.) rather than cash. In the book Our Dear Brother Joseph: The Life of Joseph Lansman by Sharon Sanders and Diana Bryant, the authors write, "This cashless way of doing business also explains why Lansman chose another, unique method of paying off his plasterers, carpenters, and other more reliable laborers: He built them small German-style cottages using bricks he furnished from his own kiln."

Many brick cottages can still be seen around Cape Girardeau. Take, for example, the house at 24 S. Lorimier.

Each window is set on a block of stone and features a subtle curved arch above. The rest of the brickwork is simple, but includes one embellishment: the topmost row of bricks is turned at a 45-degree angle.