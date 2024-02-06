All sections
June 1, 2019
The making of a pinecone
A few days ago I found a pine tree with limbs hanging close to the ground. I noticed that new pinecones were forming near the ends of some of the limbs. It was interesting to find the limb I show you here. It has an old cone from last year still hanging on. Beside it to the right are a couple of male cones, which the tree uses for pollination. These male cones do not form what we all call pinecones...
Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

A few days ago I found a pine tree with limbs hanging close to the ground. I noticed that new pinecones were forming near the ends of some of the limbs.

It was interesting to find the limb I show you here. It has an old cone from last year still hanging on. Beside it to the right are a couple of male cones, which the tree uses for pollination. These male cones do not form what we all call pinecones.

The green cone hanging at the lower right is a new female cone that will become the pinecone. Inside the female cone tiny seeds are forming.

