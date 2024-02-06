The love of hunting continues for mobility-impaired individuals

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. -- Before the sun rose Wednesday, eight mobility-impaired hunters prepared for the opening of dove season, with the help of the state Department of Conservation.

"Sure helps to take your mind off of all the other problems you've got going on," Eston Livingston said about the hunt while sitting in the tall grass with his son, Weston Livingston. Both are from Whitewater in Cape Girardeau county.

When Eston was about 5 years old, he started going on hunts with his grandfather, and has continued to hunt ever since. He lost count of how many times he and his son have hunted together. It was in recent years that the hunts got a bit more complicated for him because of his health and mobility.

About four years ago, Eston was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, which brought on brain surgeries and radiation and chemotherapy. He said it has affected his peripheral vision and walking ability, so he gets around with a cane or wheelchair, depending on the situation.

"This is totally a different way of doing things, of the normal, but it can still be done. So, just keep on going," Eston said about the way hunting has changed for him since his diagnosis.

Paul Strickland gives Gabe Glastetter the dove Glastetter successfully shot, which Strickland retrieved, during MDC's Mobility Impaired Dove Hunt at the Ten Mile Pond in East Prairie Wednesday Sept. 1, 2021. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

In the same field, Gabe Glastetter of Scott City and Paul Strickland of Cape Girardeau County were also stationed in the tall grass. The pair met the morning of the hunt. Strickland is a volunteer with the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), the Bootheel Boss Gobbler chapter, who came to be Gabe's guide for the hunt.

Glastetter said he has been in a wheelchair since he was 10 years old due to a surgery that "botched" his left leg. He didn't start hunting until about 10 years ago after coming out of a difficult hospital stay, determined to do something different.

"I was in the hospital on my deathbed from a pressure sore that got really bad. And I told myself that if I lived and was able to get out and have a life again, I was gonna do something I never done," Glastetter said.