We are celebrating the birth of Christ, and many of us have been counting down to Christmas by lighting the Advent Wreath. Over the past few weeks, we lit candles representing hope, peace, joy, love and, finally, the Christ candle that is in the center of it all. The love of God is present in every aspect of this Christian tradition.

You may be familiar with John 3:16. I always like to include verses 17 and 18, "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him. Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only Son of God."

Have you considered how you have been loved by God? 2 Corinthians 5:14-15 says, "For the love of Christ controls us, because we have concluded this: that one has died for all, therefore all have died; and he died for all, that those who live might no longer live for themselves but for him who for their sake died and was raised."

The love of God is for all people. Everyone who believes in Jesus is expected to live for the glory of God and to die to their own self-centeredness. Jesus said, "If God were your Father, you would love me, for I came from God and I am here. I came not of my own accord, but he sent me." John 8:42.

Jesus further explains in John 14:6, "I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father accept through me." The gospel is inclusive in that anyone can be saved, and the love of God through Jesus is available to everyone. However, it is also exclusive in that Jesus is the only way to a relationship with God. If you do not love Jesus, then you do not know God--according to Jesus.