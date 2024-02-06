All sections
FeaturesJune 11, 2017

The Lord's name in vein

Tyler Tankersley

By Tyler Tankersley

I have a confession to make: Recently I was doing some work in my backyard and was using a hammer. Instead of bringing the hammer down on the head of a nail, I fully brought it down on my thumb. I grabbed my finger and began spewing forth a torrent of obscenities that would have been embarrassing for anyone to hear. I am pretty sure that God's name was spoken once or twice, but it was definitely not in the context of a prayer!

Like many kids who grow up in church, I was always taught not to take the Lord's name in vain. This usually meant that we were prohibited from saying things like "Oh my God!" or using the name of Jesus as an expletive. The reason for these linguistic prohibitions was always the third commandment: "Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain" (Exodus 20:7).

There are some good reasons for us to remove words like "God" or "Jesus" from our swear-word repertoire. Some people find it offensive and it can deteriorate the respect we have for the divine. However, when we misappropriate the third commandment into an injunction against profanity, we have misunderstood this commandment's original intent.

Using God's name in vain refers to something far more complex and convicting than what words we used when he whack our thumbs. Biblical scholars tell us that the third commandment most likely was referencing ancient forms of oath-taking in which people would "swear" on God's name regardless of whether they intended on actually keeping their commitment. We still do something similar when court witnesses are sworn in, but we don't usually invoke the name of God in business dealings or interpersonal promises. However, while we no longer practice this exact same manner of oath keeping, we can still be guilty of misusing the name of God. As Hebrew Bible scholar Mark Biddle writes, "Any insincere, inauthentic, or deceitful use of the divine name to lend validity and authority to an act or statement falls under the prohibition of the third commandment" (110).

Whenever we use God's name to justify our own desires or passions in life, we are using the Lord's name in vain. Whenever a politician placates to Christian people but never seeks to create policy that adheres to Jesus' teachings, the name of God is taken in vain. Whenever we portray God as reflecting our own prejudices or our own biases, we have abused God's name.

It's easy to want to make this third commandment into a nice little platitude that warns us to watch our language, but this commandment is about a much deeper soul issue. This commandment is about having a faith that is authentic, genuine, honest and humble. We use God's name in vain whenever we declare that we completely understand or can fully communicate God's will.

Rather than co-opting the name of God to prop up our own ideas, we should take a cue from Jesus and treat God's name as he did when he prayed: "Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name" (Matthew 5:9).

Story Tags
Column
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

