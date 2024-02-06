The Lord's name in vein

Using God's name in vain refers to something far more complex and convicting than what words we used when he whack our thumbs. Biblical scholars tell us that the third commandment most likely was referencing ancient forms of oath-taking in which people would "swear" on God's name regardless of whether they intended on actually keeping their commitment. We still do something similar when court witnesses are sworn in, but we don't usually invoke the name of God in business dealings or interpersonal promises. However, while we no longer practice this exact same manner of oath keeping, we can still be guilty of misusing the name of God. As Hebrew Bible scholar Mark Biddle writes, "Any insincere, inauthentic, or deceitful use of the divine name to lend validity and authority to an act or statement falls under the prohibition of the third commandment" (110).

Whenever we use God's name to justify our own desires or passions in life, we are using the Lord's name in vain. Whenever a politician placates to Christian people but never seeks to create policy that adheres to Jesus' teachings, the name of God is taken in vain. Whenever we portray God as reflecting our own prejudices or our own biases, we have abused God's name.

It's easy to want to make this third commandment into a nice little platitude that warns us to watch our language, but this commandment is about a much deeper soul issue. This commandment is about having a faith that is authentic, genuine, honest and humble. We use God's name in vain whenever we declare that we completely understand or can fully communicate God's will.

Rather than co-opting the name of God to prop up our own ideas, we should take a cue from Jesus and treat God's name as he did when he prayed: "Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name" (Matthew 5:9).