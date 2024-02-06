The local bee keepers

A “Certified Bee Friendly Farm” sign hangs on Jodi Freeman’s chicken coop in her garden to note she doesn’t use chemicals and pesticides on her plants so as to not harm her honeybees.

Freeman, who has lived in Cape Girardeau for the past nine years, is one of many beekeepers in the area.

She first became interested in beekeeping in 2015 after seeing an advertisement for a beehive startup business on Facebook.

"It was Flow Hive, it was a company out of Australia and they had done their startup campaign and they had this video and they showed the mechanisms of how the flow hive worked and how it was not harming the bees," she says.

She says the extraction process with the flow hives is less invasive than typical beekeeping because it allows the honey to flow out the side of the hive, rather than having to open up the hive box, pull out frames and extract the honey by hand.

Jodi Freeman poses for a photo with her observation beehive frame in her garden Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"The way they showed this, it looked like it was a very easy and neat way to do it, so I thought, 'That's nice, I'll get into beekeeping.'"

Once interested, Freeman bought her hives and then she attended a three-day beekeeping school in Wingo, Kentucky. She currently has two Flow Hives, a top bar hive that allows easier access closer to the ground, and some standard hives.

"They taught us all about swarms and about all the different methods of beekeeping, and we went through grafting, which basically you're making your own queens, and again I got a little bit more fascinated by everything," she says.

She ordered her bees from a bee seller in Paducah, Kentucky.

"Then I started beekeeping and just kind of evolved into more and more hives and more and more bees," she says with a laugh.

Carmen McNeely tends to her beehives Oct. 17, 2017 at her home in Fruitland. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Along with buying bees, Freeman has done a "cutout" in Grand Tower, Illinois, where bees had built their hives in the walls of an old building. She vacuumed all the bees up safely and brought them to her property in Cape Girardeau.

"It was amazing to see them build in a natural environment, what was natural to them, how they just built all the way down between the 2-by-4 studs these long columns of honeycomb," she says. "It was neat."

The best part of beekeeping for Freeman is being able to help local plants and crops be pollinated and seeing them flourish over time.

"I think truly it is helping pollinate the plants," she says. "I think anything that we can do to help sustain our living I think is a good thing."

The bees have even helped the crops in her garden continue to grow past their typical growing season into the fall months.

Carmen McNeely removes the top from one of her beehives Oct. 17, 2017 at her home in Fruitland. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

"Some farmers will even pay you to rent out your hives for their crops and then you can still benefit from the honey and you're helping the environment and helping our food sources," Freeman says. "I can always see it being something I will continue to do. There's always a reason to have more bees."

She says her bees will forage all the way from her home near Dalhousie Golf Club to down by the Mississippi River.

"They're working not just in my backyard, but in all these farmlands around here, too," she says. "I think it's very important."

Doug and Carmen McNeely of Jackson started beekeeping four years ago as a project for them to maintain during their retirement years.

"We wanted to do something that we could do together and something to keep us busy," Carmen says.

They started with 12 hives and have since grown to around 90, with a goal of 100 by the spring.