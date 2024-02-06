The little things

I was awake early the other morning and was kind of turning and tossing in bed. Restless! BB, our indoor cat, decided that I needed some company, so she left the foot of the bed, where she normally sleeps, and came up between Marge’s pillow and mine. She found a comfortable position, so she settled in. Totally out of character for her. I wear a C-PAP, machine and normally she doesn’t want any part of it. But she chose to lie down by my pillow, so of course I petted her. And of course she enjoyed it. But what it did was allow me to relax and go back to sleep. It was such a little thing, but it seemed like a big deal to me at that moment.

The other day I had a doctor’s appointment early in the morning, so I went to it alone. Normally, Marge goes with me, which is how we do it. We do most things together. Anyway, after the appointment, I drove to Jackson to pick up some veggies at a store. From there I drove to Chaffee for a few groceries. But out front, they had what was left of their seed potatoes. I needed some, so bought several pounds. As I was shopping in the grocery store I noticed they had that cheesy lunch meat on sale. So, on a whim, I bought two packages. Later that same day, we had gosh knows how many things happen, and our week became super busy. If it hadn’t been for the lunch meat, I might have starved! Well, not really, but the lunch meat really fit in well. Oh, and the seed potatoes were just exactly enough to finish out our potato rows. A couple of those little things that bring joy.

While I was at the grocery store in Jackson, I spied some asparagus on sale at $2 a pound. Looked like good asparagus, so bought 3 pounds. Marge cooked up a pound of it the other evening. We boil ours. Our son bakes his. Darn, it was good. Marge kept the juice and a mighty tasty drink. Wasn’t a big deal, but it was a little moment of joy.

Sometimes we live our lives waiting for those big moments when life kind of erupts and we get a burst of joy or elation. I think back to one time I was fishing at Lake McConachie in Nebraska. I was wading along the east side of No Name Bay when a good-sized fish broke water probably 40 yards off shore. It was an easy cast, so I threw maybe five yards beyond, and I had no sooner started to reel in line when a good-sized striper ate my bait. That was one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments.