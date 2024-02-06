The little things

I was awake early the other morning and was kind of turning and tossing in bed. Restless! BB, our indoor cat, decided that I needed some company, so she left the foot of the bed, where she normally sleeps, and came up between Marge’s pillow and mine. She found a comfortable position, so she settled in. Totally out of character for her. I wear a C-PAP, machine and normally she doesn’t want any part of it. But she chose to lie down by my pillow, so of course I petted her. And of course she enjoyed it. But what it did was allow me to relax and go back to sleep. It was such a little thing, but it seemed like a big deal to me at that moment.
The other day I had a doctor’s appointment early in the morning, so I went to it alone. Normally, Marge goes with me, which is how we do it. We do most things together. Anyway, after the appointment, I drove to Jackson to pick up some veggies at a store. From there I drove to Chaffee for a few groceries. But out front, they had what was left of their seed potatoes. I needed some, so bought several pounds. As I was shopping in the grocery store I noticed they had that cheesy lunch meat on sale. So, on a whim, I bought two packages. Later that same day, we had gosh knows how many things happen, and our week became super busy. If it hadn’t been for the lunch meat, I might have starved! Well, not really, but the lunch meat really fit in well. Oh, and the seed potatoes were just exactly enough to finish out our potato rows. A couple of those little things that bring joy.
While I was at the grocery store in Jackson, I spied some asparagus on sale at $2 a pound. Looked like good asparagus, so bought 3 pounds. Marge cooked up a pound of it the other evening. We boil ours. Our son bakes his. Darn, it was good. Marge kept the juice and a mighty tasty drink. Wasn’t a big deal, but it was a little moment of joy.
Sometimes we live our lives waiting for those big moments when life kind of erupts and we get a burst of joy or elation. I think back to one time I was fishing at Lake McConachie in Nebraska. I was wading along the east side of No Name Bay when a good-sized fish broke water probably 40 yards off shore. It was an easy cast, so I threw maybe five yards beyond, and I had no sooner started to reel in line when a good-sized striper ate my bait. That was one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments.
But I also enjoy taking my 7-weight fly rod with a reel filled with 6-weight. weight forward line and a 7-foot tapered leader with a weighted fly on its end. Flip that fly up in a couple feet of water, count to one and jerk the line a few inches and feel a fat bluegill ingest the fly and the tussle is on. That’s an experience I’ve had most of my life and I still eagerly look forward to spawning season for bluegills. Little joys.
Or go out after dark on a quiet night and listen to the frogs talking. Or surprise a beaver and listen to him slap the water with his tail. Or go out when I was a boy and if it was quiet and still you could hear the neighbor’s dog which was 2 miles away barking at the coyotes. Or those first words your baby boy or girl spoke. Or those first steps.
There are times we think we have to get away to some distant island or mountain to enjoy the experience. Actually I think we need to slow down and watch for the “little joys” that fill our days with smiles and warm fuzzes.
No matter how good or bad your life is, watch for the “little joys". Oh, yea, my tomatoes are blooming.
Phillips began life as a cowboy, then husband and father, carpenter, a minister, gardener and writer. He may be reached at phillipsrb@hotmail.com.
