The life of a chef at SEMO

Few people ever step into the kitchen of a restaurant and see the ins and outs of what goes into the food preparation process. Even fewer people take the opportunity to sit down and get to know the people who attentively prepare each meal for guests.

If they did, they might hear a story of hardship, adversity, dreams and success. One of those stories can be heard here at Southeast Missouri State University.

Senior Executive Chef Kevin Yarbrough began his culinary career at Southeast four years ago, but the story of his life began in Memphis. Yarbrough said he looks back at growing up in Memphis fondly.

"It wasn't as bustling of a city as it is now, so it was kind of laid back. You got to play around outside all night," Yarbrough said. "The neighborhood that I grew up in, everybody was family."

Yarbrough's relationship with cooking began at a very young age with help from his family members, and his relationship with food grew stronger over time.

"My great-grandma cooked everything from scratch. She would peel the peaches for peach cobbler, and I would eat the peach peels while she made the cobbler," Yarbrough said. "Growing up around the kitchen, I picked up on a lot of secrets, a lot of tips."

At the age of 13, Yarbrough received his first job in the food industry at Hardee's. It was there he learned how to manage a kitchen. The experience taught him "to always be the best he could be" in the kitchen and in life.

As Yarbrough grew, so did his competitive streak. Upon graduating from high school, he received a football scholarship to Ole Miss. Unfortunately, due to a recurring injury, Yarbrough was unable to play.

"I had a full ride to go to Ole Miss coming out of high school," Yarbrough said. "I tore my rotator cuff, so I had to go to a smaller school to get prepared to go back to Ole Miss, but I just kept tearing my rotator cuff."