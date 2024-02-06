The Library: Best sellers, classics and new releases

Whether a born-and- raised local, a regular, or someone just passing through Cape Girardeau, most people recognize The Library as a hub of the downtown nightlife.

The Library, located at 10 S. Spanish St., offers a variety of entertainment options including happy hour, live music, karaoke, dancing, special events, televised sports, darts, patio games in their outdoor "Playground" area and a menu comprised of bar food favorites, salads, as well as heartier fare.

I dropped by early last Saturday evening to chat with owner Cathy Thompson and Chef Matthew Hendricks about recent menu updates.

If the name Matthew Hendricks sounds familiar, it may be because he has spent years honing his skills at a few other popular local kitchens including 36 Restaurant, River House Winery and Elks Lodge.

The first menu item to catch my eye wasn't something new, just something new to me: House Made Scotch Eggs. The menu describes the dish as two hard-boiled eggs wrapped in spicy sausage, panko breaded, flash-fried to golden brown and served with spicy mustard. A quick Google search for Scotch eggs revealed the treat's British origins and led me to a YouTube video featuring ultimate foodie, the late Anthony Bourdain, along with cookbook author Nigella Lawson, at a bar in England enjoying the deep-fried delicacy along with a pint of Guinness. I could not pass up the opportunity to live out my version of a "Parts Unknown" episode right here in my own backyard, so I ordered a Guinness and Scotch eggs. Hard-boiled eggs aren't typically something that comes to mind when I think "bar food" so I felt a bit sophisticated at the thought of taking a bite of the typical English pub experience. When the breaded and fried treat arrived, I quickly dipped a scotch egg into the spicy mustard and savored the unique flavors. I was pleased it didn't have the strong egg flavor I expected, and the salt/fat combination paired well with my beer.

You can't go wrong with a roast beef sandwich. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Next, I ordered what is considered a classic on any menu: The Library's Famous Roast Beef Sandwich. You really can't go wrong with roast beef topped with onion straws and cheese on a toasted baguette, along with a side of Bel Air Potatoes. This dish did not disappoint. I thoroughly enjoyed every last bite, and it will remain at the top of my list of go-to favorites.