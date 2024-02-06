The Library: Best sellers, classics and new releases

Whether a born-and- raised local, a regular, or someone just passing through Cape Girardeau, most people recognize The Library as a hub of the downtown nightlife.
The Library, located at 10 S. Spanish St., offers a variety of entertainment options including happy hour, live music, karaoke, dancing, special events, televised sports, darts, patio games in their outdoor "Playground" area and a menu comprised of bar food favorites, salads, as well as heartier fare.
I dropped by early last Saturday evening to chat with owner Cathy Thompson and Chef Matthew Hendricks about recent menu updates.
If the name Matthew Hendricks sounds familiar, it may be because he has spent years honing his skills at a few other popular local kitchens including 36 Restaurant, River House Winery and Elks Lodge.
The first menu item to catch my eye wasn't something new, just something new to me: House Made Scotch Eggs. The menu describes the dish as two hard-boiled eggs wrapped in spicy sausage, panko breaded, flash-fried to golden brown and served with spicy mustard. A quick Google search for Scotch eggs revealed the treat's British origins and led me to a YouTube video featuring ultimate foodie, the late Anthony Bourdain, along with cookbook author Nigella Lawson, at a bar in England enjoying the deep-fried delicacy along with a pint of Guinness. I could not pass up the opportunity to live out my version of a "Parts Unknown" episode right here in my own backyard, so I ordered a Guinness and Scotch eggs. Hard-boiled eggs aren't typically something that comes to mind when I think "bar food" so I felt a bit sophisticated at the thought of taking a bite of the typical English pub experience. When the breaded and fried treat arrived, I quickly dipped a scotch egg into the spicy mustard and savored the unique flavors. I was pleased it didn't have the strong egg flavor I expected, and the salt/fat combination paired well with my beer.
Next, I ordered what is considered a classic on any menu: The Library's Famous Roast Beef Sandwich. You really can't go wrong with roast beef topped with onion straws and cheese on a toasted baguette, along with a side of Bel Air Potatoes. This dish did not disappoint. I thoroughly enjoyed every last bite, and it will remain at the top of my list of go-to favorites.
Hendricks went on to describe a couple of new menu items, the Cuban Reuben and the Red Pepper Chicken sandwich. The Cuban Reuban is comprised of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and Thousand Island dressing on a toasted baguette, while the Red Pepper Chicken is a house-brined chicken breast with roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, Provel cheese and Southwest mayo on a toasted bun. Hendricks credits the sous vide method of cooking the chicken breast with making the Red Pepper Chicken sandwich unforgettably juicy.
Just when I thought things couldn't possibly get better, Thompson and Hendricks shared that the ultimate Midwest greasy spoon amalgamation would soon be joining their late-night offerings: the slinger.
That's right, whether winding down for the night or simply trying to stave off a hangover, late-night patrons will have the opportunity to order the infamous dish made of hash browns, chili, white gravy, eggs, bacon and hot sauce, if desired. If that wasn't news enough, Thompson explained the reason for adding the late-night option was out of concern and care for her customers.
When Thompson learned the late-night crowd, largely comprised of local college-aged adults, were getting safe rides home only to leave later in search of fast-food, she wanted to do something to help her customers avoid the risk of impaired driving. Her solution came in the form of slingers. Thompson hopes the combination of customers planning for safe rides along with the option of taking a good meal home with them will keep the nights fun and safe for everyone.
That kind of customer appreciation deserves two big thumbs up and all the gold stars.
Whether you drop by early for a relaxing meal or leave late after a wild night of music and dancing, you are sure to find something on the menu to please your taste buds.
If you catch me out dancing, don't laugh, just join in and be grateful I'm not singing.
