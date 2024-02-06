The library -- 'essential' in a pandemic

What used to be gatherings in the youth center of the Cape Girardeau Public Library for a live reading has now become recorded readings on a cell phone because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"We all had to change things to get to the people because we still want to get to the people," services staffer Renee Jackson said.
Jackson reads books for young children in the "BabyBook" and "Toddler Time" programs. She engages the audience with her enthusiasm and sing-song attitude. She is one of the library staffers who lead video readings or discussions about books.
All of the library's programming is now completely virtual by being recorded with a cell phone and posted to Facebook Live. There are also Zoom meetings for certain programming, such as book clubs.
While the library building is still open for browsing, social-distance guidelines are marked throughout the building and furniture and most computers are blocked from use. While it seems much different, lots of the same services are there, but offered with safety in mind.
According to marketing coordinator Whittney Burton, the library's circulation "has dipped, but we have seen an increase in digital offerings."
Some of their digital offerings include e-books, audiobooks and TumbleBooks, an online picture book library.
Physical books are still offered, but to make sure the virus is not present on returned books before they go back to the shelves, the staff puts the books on a table in the back for four days as a quarantine.
The library added a "LitLocker" in November to their offerings, which is a remote locker system located inside the Shawnee Park Center. Various library materials can be picked-up and returned at the locker.
They also make craft kits for children and adults that are available for pick-up at the drive through window, a structure the library had before the pandemic began.
Burton said she thinks they will keep the virtual programs and e-material offerings even when the pandemic ends.
"We think we're essential," Burton said. "We believe it's important that people always have access to information. Even if that information is for entertainment purposes."
Jackson encouraged anyone with questions or inquiries about their services to call the library.
