All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJanuary 23, 2021

The library -- 'essential' in a pandemic

What used to be gatherings in the youth center of the Cape Girardeau Public Library for a live reading has now become recorded readings on a cell phone because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "We all had to change things to get to the people because we still want to get to the people," services staffer Renee Jackson said...

Sarah Yenesel
Back, services staff Renee Jackson reads a picture book for the Toddler Time program while youth services assistant Brenda Renner supervises the camera at the Cape Girardeau Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Back, services staff Renee Jackson reads a picture book for the Toddler Time program while youth services assistant Brenda Renner supervises the camera at the Cape Girardeau Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

What used to be gatherings in the youth center of the Cape Girardeau Public Library for a live reading has now become recorded readings on a cell phone because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We all had to change things to get to the people because we still want to get to the people," services staffer Renee Jackson said.

Jackson reads books for young children in the "BabyBook" and "Toddler Time" programs. She engages the audience with her enthusiasm and sing-song attitude. She is one of the library staffers who lead video readings or discussions about books.

All of the library's programming is now completely virtual by being recorded with a cell phone and posted to Facebook Live. There are also Zoom meetings for certain programming, such as book clubs.

While the library building is still open for browsing, social-distance guidelines are marked throughout the building and furniture and most computers are blocked from use. While it seems much different, lots of the same services are there, but offered with safety in mind.

Returned books sit in the backroom of the library for four days in quarantine before they are put on the shelfs again at the Cape Girardeau Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Returned books sit in the backroom of the library for four days in quarantine before they are put on the shelfs again at the Cape Girardeau Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

According to marketing coordinator Whittney Burton, the library's circulation "has dipped, but we have seen an increase in digital offerings."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Some of their digital offerings include e-books, audiobooks and TumbleBooks, an online picture book library.

Physical books are still offered, but to make sure the virus is not present on returned books before they go back to the shelves, the staff puts the books on a table in the back for four days as a quarantine.

The library added a "LitLocker" in November to their offerings, which is a remote locker system located inside the Shawnee Park Center. Various library materials can be picked-up and returned at the locker.

They also make craft kits for children and adults that are available for pick-up at the drive through window, a structure the library had before the pandemic began.

The library is open for browsing with certain guidelines such as putting books on a cart once they have been touched and the furniture is blocked at the Cape Girardeau Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
The library is open for browsing with certain guidelines such as putting books on a cart once they have been touched and the furniture is blocked at the Cape Girardeau Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Burton said she thinks they will keep the virtual programs and e-material offerings even when the pandemic ends.

"We think we're essential," Burton said. "We believe it's important that people always have access to information. Even if that information is for entertainment purposes."

Jackson encouraged anyone with questions or inquiries about their services to call the library.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
FeaturesJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy