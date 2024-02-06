The library -- 'essential' in a pandemic

What used to be gatherings in the youth center of the Cape Girardeau Public Library for a live reading has now become recorded readings on a cell phone because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We all had to change things to get to the people because we still want to get to the people," services staffer Renee Jackson said.

Jackson reads books for young children in the "BabyBook" and "Toddler Time" programs. She engages the audience with her enthusiasm and sing-song attitude. She is one of the library staffers who lead video readings or discussions about books.

All of the library's programming is now completely virtual by being recorded with a cell phone and posted to Facebook Live. There are also Zoom meetings for certain programming, such as book clubs.

While the library building is still open for browsing, social-distance guidelines are marked throughout the building and furniture and most computers are blocked from use. While it seems much different, lots of the same services are there, but offered with safety in mind.

Returned books sit in the backroom of the library for four days in quarantine before they are put on the shelfs again at the Cape Girardeau Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

According to marketing coordinator Whittney Burton, the library's circulation "has dipped, but we have seen an increase in digital offerings."