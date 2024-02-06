The lessons of Otis

Since the spring of 1983, it's been difficult for me to watch "The Andy Griffith Show," one of the most beloved of all television sitcoms (1960-1968). It runs continuously on TV. There is even a bible study based upon several of the episodes, one of which, entitled "Man in a Hurry," (1963) is a splendid example of taking the Christian Sabbath seriously. A businessman on his way to Raleigh for an important meeting has his car break down in Mayberry on a Sunday. He can't get anybody to fix it -- not for any amount of money. It's the Sabbath and nobody works on the Lord's day in the show's fictional hamlet. I'm sorry, Mr. Businessman, but your car won't be fixed until Monday morning. That episode would be recommended to anyone.

I'm not saying I won't watch the show. It's just hard sometimes. Explanation is needed and is forthcoming.

The endearing story of a widower small-town sheriff, his young son, and his bumbling deputy was a calming balm for Americans during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the assassination of President Kennedy. Everything always turned out OK in Mayberry, North Carolina.

Yes, agreed, but. But there was one recurring character presented as loveable and harmless who, when he comes on the screen, I'll reach for the remote and press "power off."

Otis, the town drunk, regularly comes into the Mayberry jail, and lets himself into one of the cells. He's there to sleep off his intoxication. He's never locked in and Sheriff Taylor and Deputy Fife behave as good-hearted and benevolent guards.

There's never a real attempt by Andy or Barney to try to persuade Otis to choose sobriety; nowhere in the show does the law force him into rehab. Those options would ruin the amusing nature of Otis' character. The laugh track runs loud and often during Otis' stumbles and his slurring of speech. Some years later, an actor named Foster Brooks made a very nice living by portraying a belching alcoholic. Ha ha. Very funny.