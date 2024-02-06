The left wants regime change

Constitutional revolution is going mainstream.

After delivering lectures about political norms for the entirety of the Trump era -- often with good cause -- much of the left is now threatening to kneecap an important institution of American government on a partisan vote in an act of ideological vengeance.

If the Republican Senate confirms a Trump appointee to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat right before or after the election, progressives say Democrats, if they sweep in November, should retaliate by packing the Supreme Court.

This would do vastly more damage to the governing structure of the country than anything that President Donald Trump has said or done, but respectable center-left outlets like The New Yorker and Vox have run pieces advocating it and Democratic leaders are making fraught "all options on the table" statements.

None of this comes out of the blue. The left is disenchanted with our country, and especially its governing institutions, which it believes are shot through with racism and deeply undemocratic. Democrats have gone from assuming a few years ago that they have a permanent majority to assuming that they can't possibly win under such a rigged system.

They no longer want to live under a government that checks majoritarian passions, recognizes the importance of states in our federal system and features a Supreme Court that is supposed to render independent judgments based on the law and the Constitution. All of this, once a matter of basic civics, is now for suckers.

Before its new fashion, court-packing used to be notorious, the ill-considered move that FDR couldn't see through even at the height of his power.