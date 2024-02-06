The latest in pet furniture pieces that fit a home's decor

No longer are furniture companies content to offer you staples such as a sofa, easy chair and bed. Now they have those items for your pet, too, designed not to clash with the rest of your decor.

Pottery Barn, Crate and Barrel, Ikea, Casper mattresses and other popular furniture purveyors have lines for pets, often in styles complementing their human-size living room furniture.

Elegant furniture for pets is hardly new. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has an 18th-century dog kennel in its holdings that was made for Marie Antoinette for her royal dog, Coco. The "niche de chien," of gilded beech and pine covered in velvet, features a swank interior lined in silk. Other pet furniture of the period resembled canopied beds or tabouret-shaped chairs. (Coco is said to have gone with the queen to prison during the French Revolution.)

In some homes, gone are the days when a plaid cushion tossed in a corner seemed just fine for a dog.

"Dogs and cats are no longer sleeping in mud rooms or outside. They're in the family den and they're full-fledged family members," says Martha Stewart Living's Editor in Chief, Elizabeth Graves. "People refer to themselves as pet 'parents,' not 'owners,' and they treat their pets accordingly."

Casper says its dog bed offers "the perfect sleep environment designed and engineered around dog behavior," and is made of "supportive and comforting foam." Its decor-friendly outer covers run in gray, blue and sand -- and in a range of sizes suited for dogs from tiny up to 90 pounds.

More in the spirit of Marie Antoinette's bed for Coco, Pottery Barn offers a "Chesterfield Pet Bed" with a handcrafted wood frame, button-tufted back, nail-head trim and a removable velvet cushion that's waterproof and washable.

There's plenty of inspiring furniture for cats, too.