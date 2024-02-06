The Lacey-Haas home and tragedy, Part 1

Sixty acres of rambling pastoral countryside between the old Jackson Road and Independence Street was purchased by the Alfred Lacey family in 1858. They built a sizable two-story brick home on the highest point -- now the location of Central Middle School -- facing Broadway, which would be their home until 1863.

The home consisted of 10 rooms, including kitchen, parlors, hall and upstairs bedrooms. Other buildings on the property were a substantial brick barn, servants' home and spring house.

Alfred Lacey married Hannah O'Bannon in Madison County, Missouri, and moved to Cape Girardeau, where he became a prominent citizen. They were the parents of William, who died as an infant; Joseph; Julia; Alfred Jr. and Annie. Alfred Lacey served the city in many capacities, including mayor from 1850-52 and state representative from 1852-54 and 1860-62. In 1857, he was president of Missouri State Bank, which became Sturdivant Bank.

Tragedy struck the family as they set off on a spring holiday to New Orleans in May 1860. At the downtown levee, the family boarded the only side-wheel steamer built in Cape Girardeau. Named for its owner, the Alfred T. Lacey became well known in Mark Twain's writing, "Pilot on the Alfred Lacey-Day by Day", which chronicled Mark Twain's experiences piloting the steamer in his early days on the river.

A fire broke out on board as sparks caught the deck hay on fire about 10 p.m. as the steamer approached Booth Point, Tennessee, near Memphis. Sixteen passengers perished, including the owner's little 7-year-old daughter, Annie, who drowned. Books, papers and cargo, estimated at $180,000, were all lost. The steamer Magnolia, en route to New Orleans, rescued the remaining passengers, giving them free passage to New Orleans. News of the steamer's sinking made many newspapers, including The New York Times.