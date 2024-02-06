The kingdom question

For people of faith, awaiting the results of an election should be something that we hold onto loosely. The policies, laws, and morality of our country should matter, but it should never be something that consumes us completely.

In his book "The Myth of a Christian Nation: How the Quest for Political Power is Destroying the Church," pastor Gregory A. Boyd argues that people of faith need to be reminded that we do not owe our allegiance solely to any political party, desired candidate, or national symbol. Our ultimate allegiance belongs to Jesus Christ and to the kingdom of God. Boyd writes, "The distinctly kingdom question is not, How should we vote? The distinctly kingdom question is, How should we live?" (143).

As we continue to process this election season, I hope that we remember that while voting is an important and essential part of our political discourse, the truth is that it doesn't require much of us. The harder thing is to live in such a way that is neighborly, compassionate, and promotes the common welfare.

Many of us continue to lament the divisiveness and vitriol that seems to have infected our communal spirit as a nation. But many of us also seem to think that the solution to combat that negativity should be in the hands of our leaders. I am more and more convinced, however, that our leaders are unfit for that task and that a grassroots approach to decency is what is required at this time. The questions we should be asking ourselves in the days following this tense election season is this: In what ways can I better understand my neighbor? In what ways can I be a source of unity, of compassion, and of grace? In what ways am I living out, rather than merely voting, my values and convictions?