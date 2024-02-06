The king of spring

While planting a new hedge, I heard a rattle in the leaves that sounded similar to the rattle of a rattlesnake. It was a native speckled king snake. His rounded nose, round eye pupil and black body with yellow speckles let me know instantly he was a king snake.

The snake held its ground as I used my cellphone to take several photos of him. Eventually I captured a picture of him with his black forked tongue sticking out. The king snake is a constrictor. It captures its prey by wrapping itself around it. This non-venomous snake captures and eats other snakes (including poisonous ones), rodents, lizards and frogs.