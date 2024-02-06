All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJune 23, 2018

The Junk Bug

You can't really see the Junk Bug as it crawls around. You see what looks like a little collection of trash that moves about. I saw a Junk Bug for the first time as a small boy and was fascinated by it. I remember calling it a haystack bug because it looked like a little walking haystack...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

You can't really see the Junk Bug as it crawls around. You see what looks like a little collection of trash that moves about.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

I saw a Junk Bug for the first time as a small boy and was fascinated by it. I remember calling it a haystack bug because it looked like a little walking haystack.

In reality this is the larvae of the flying lacewing insect. The larvae capture tiny soft-bodied insects such as aphids. It eats the insides of its captives and glues their skeletons onto its back. Other small debris may also be stuck to Junk Bug. This junk acts as camouflage against predatory birds, lizards and larger insects.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnOct. 19
Thompson Rehder: Amendment 3: A crossroads for Missouri's pr...
ColumnOct. 16
McCallian: Health care crisis in Southeast Missouri: Why loc...
ColumnOct. 16
Smith: The real state of the economy
ColumnOct. 9
Conservation Column: Celebrating autumn

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy