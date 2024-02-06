The joys of bacon

By Susan McClanahan

Everything is better wrapped in bacon. The possibilities of food items that you can wrap in bacon would be immense, but I chose just a few to share with you today. From meat, to seafood, to vegetables and fruit, I've tried to include a variety of different choices. You can be creative and think up your own version to try.

Scallops Wrapped in Bacon

Delicious, sweet, juicy goodness wrapped in love.

4 large sea scallops

4 slices bacon

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon brown sugar

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Start the bacon in the oven, about 10 minutes until lightly browned. Preheat grill or grill pan to medium heat.

Rinse the scallops and pat dry. Season edges with cayenne and brown sugar. Wrap each scallop with a piece of bacon and add to a metal skewer. Season tops and bottoms of scallops with salt and pepper.

Grill over medium heat (oil grill grates to avoid sticking) for about 2-3 minutes per side.

Spicy-Sweet Bacon- Wrapped Brat Bites

3 beers

1 onion, roughly chopped

3 bratwursts

6 pieces of uncured bacon, cut in half

12 toothpicks

1/4 cup pure maple syrup or raw honey

1 tablespoon Sriracha (or preferred hot sauce)...another tablespoon if you like it hot!

1/4 cup parsley (optional garnish)

Bring 3 beers, onions, and brats to a boil in a saucepan. Cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Let cool. Cut brats in quarters.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Wrap each brat section with a piece of bacon and secure with a toothpick.

Whisk together maple syrup and hot sauce. Brush onto the wrapped brat sections.

Place on a broiler or raised rack over a cookie sheet (to catch the bacon drippings).

Cook for 35 minutes until bacon is crisp. Garnish with optional chopped parsley.

Bacon-Wrapped Pineapple Bites

Sweet and sour bacon wrapped pineapple is a spin on the classic bacon wrapped water chestnuts with a twist. Healthy, easy and delicious!

For the bites:

24 strips bacon

1 (20 ounce) can pineapple chunks drained (about 48 chunks)

For the sauce:

3/4 cup 100% grape juice (not from concentrate)

1/2 cup canned tomato sauce

1/4 cup dates (very lightly packed)

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1/2 tablespoon tomato paste

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Pinch ground allspice

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with tinfoil and place a cooling rack on top of it.

Stir together all of the sauce ingredients in a medium pot and bring to a boil on high heat. Once boiling, cook for 1 1/2 minutes, stirring frequently. Once the sauce has boiled for 1 1/2 minutes, turn the heat down to medium and simmer until the sauce begins to thicken and reduce, about 9-10 minutes, stirring frequently.

Once reduced, pour the sauce into a high powered blender, or small food processor, and blend until smooth. Transfer to a measuring cup (you should have about 6 ounces.)

Pour the drained pineapple onto a layer of paper towel. Use another paper towel to gently press out excess moisture.

Cut all the bacon slices in half vertically. Then wrap half a slice around each pineapple -- you can hold in some slices of bacon if they are super thick, but they shrink A LOT once cooking. Place the wrapped pineapple onto the cooling rack, wrapped side down, on top of the cookie sheet. You'll need to pack them together tightly to fit them all on.

Bake until the bacon is nice and crispy and golden brown, about 37-40 minutes. Reduce the heat to 375 degrees.

Rub all of the sauce over top of the bites, making sure you spread it on nice and thick.

Bake until the sauce is thick and cooked, but still a little bit "goopy," about 15 minutes.

Bacon Wrapped Pickles

This recipe uses a brand name pickle that they named "Dirty Dill" pickles. It is a good dill pickle with added chili peppers and plenty of garlic. You can look for a similar type at your local markets.

12 Dirty Dill Spears

12 strips of bacon

1/4 cup ranch dressing

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Wrap each Dirty Dill Spear in bacon. Place the bacon-wrapped pickles on a baking sheet, seam side down. Bake until the bacon is cooked through and crispy, 12 to 15 minutes, turning halfway if needed. Serve warm or at room temperature with ranch, if desired.

Bacon Wrapped Avocados

This bacon wrapped avocados recipe is sure to win over everyone you know. Crispy brown sugar bacon wrapped around a creamy avocado, it's that easy!

4-6 strips of bacon

1 avocado

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/2-1 teaspoon chili powder

Heat the oven to 425 degrees.

In a small bowl, mix together the brown sugar and chili powder. Set aside. Line a baking sheet with tin foil.

Cut open the avocado and remove the pit. Slice about 3/4-inch slices lengthwise through the avocado, and then cut through the middle to cut all of the slices in half so that you have thick chunks of avocado.

Cut each slice of bacon in 3-5 pieces and wrap each piece around the avocado. Roll in the brown sugar mixture and place on the baking sheet. Bake at 425 for 10-15 minutes.

Remove from the oven to a platter and stick a tooth pick in each for serving.

Depending on the size of your avocado pieces and length of your bacon you may get a different number of chunks of bacon. You can wrap an end around the first piece of avocado just to measure and then cut all of the bacon together accordingly.

Bacon Wrapped Dates and Almonds

You can be creative by adding goat cheese or change the almond to pecans or whatever you can dream up.

35 to 40 pitted dates

70 to 80 salted roasted almonds

2 pounds thin bacon, cut in half

Special equipment: 35 to 40 toothpicks

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Stuff each date with 1 to 2 almonds. Wrap each date with half a piece of bacon and secure with a toothpick. Bake, turning the dates halfway through so the bacon is evenly cooked, 15 to 18 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.