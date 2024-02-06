The Iron Whisk serves up good times and incredible flavors

Last Saturday I was lured 45 minutes away to Cobden, Illinois, by the possibility of trying a limited time menu item at The Iron Whisk: The Violet Femme Dutch Baby. Their online menu describes a Dutch baby as an iron skillet puffed pancake, "like if an omelette married a crepe and had a baby." The name Violet Femme is a genius nod to the band The Violent Femmes, Pride Month and the locally-grown lavender they use in the cream. If they put that much thought and creativity into naming a menu item, I had no doubt the food would be a treat.

I sent them a message through their Facebook page to confirm they still had that dish on the menu and was informed they did, however, it was selling fast and there was no guarantee it would still be available upon my arrival. I asked about reservations and the expected wait to be seated. They do not take reservations and due to Father's Day weekend they estimated the wait could be as long as an hour. After perusing the rest of their breakfast/brunch focused menu options I was confident the drive would be well worth it regardless of what I selected.

It was a quick and relaxing drive from Cape Girardeau to Cobden. I can certainly understand why the route to the Bald Knob Cross is popular amongst Harley- Davidson motorcycle riders. I initially drove right past the small unassuming building but easily found my way back. The host put me on the list and I enjoyed a cold drink in the breezy patio area while I waited. Before I knew it, it was time to head inside. The first thing I noticed was the upbeat music, followed by the natural lighting and relaxed atmosphere.

Cut to the chase? OK, here goes ...

I tried the mocha Coco Loco beverage and (after eating healthy all week long) it was a rich, creamy dream come true. I admit, I am easy to please — if you concoct something involving coffee and whipped cream then toss it in a mug you will not be hearing any complaints from me.