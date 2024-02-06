All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FoodJune 24, 2021

The Iron Whisk serves up good times and incredible flavors

Discover the culinary creativity at The Iron Whisk in Cobden, Illinois, with their limited-time Violet Femme Dutch Baby and other delectable dishes in a relaxed, vibrant setting.

Mary Ann Castillo avatar
Mary Ann Castillo
The Violet Femme fatale -- what brunch dreams are made of.
The Violet Femme fatale -- what brunch dreams are made of.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Last Saturday I was lured 45 minutes away to Cobden, Illinois, by the possibility of trying a limited time menu item at The Iron Whisk: The Violet Femme Dutch Baby. Their online menu describes a Dutch baby as an iron skillet puffed pancake, "like if an omelette married a crepe and had a baby." The name Violet Femme is a genius nod to the band The Violent Femmes, Pride Month and the locally-grown lavender they use in the cream. If they put that much thought and creativity into naming a menu item, I had no doubt the food would be a treat.

I sent them a message through their Facebook page to confirm they still had that dish on the menu and was informed they did, however, it was selling fast and there was no guarantee it would still be available upon my arrival. I asked about reservations and the expected wait to be seated. They do not take reservations and due to Father's Day weekend they estimated the wait could be as long as an hour. After perusing the rest of their breakfast/brunch focused menu options I was confident the drive would be well worth it regardless of what I selected.

It was a quick and relaxing drive from Cape Girardeau to Cobden. I can certainly understand why the route to the Bald Knob Cross is popular amongst Harley- Davidson motorcycle riders. I initially drove right past the small unassuming building but easily found my way back. The host put me on the list and I enjoyed a cold drink in the breezy patio area while I waited. Before I knew it, it was time to head inside. The first thing I noticed was the upbeat music, followed by the natural lighting and relaxed atmosphere.

Cut to the chase? OK, here goes ...

I tried the mocha Coco Loco beverage and (after eating healthy all week long) it was a rich, creamy dream come true. I admit, I am easy to please — if you concoct something involving coffee and whipped cream then toss it in a mug you will not be hearing any complaints from me.

The Iron Whisk offers delicious standards made with fresh ingredients and just enough of a culinary twist to add some pizazz.
The Iron Whisk offers delicious standards made with fresh ingredients and just enough of a culinary twist to add some pizazz.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Next, I sampled their special sandwich: Jon Banh Mi Jovi. It was comprised of lightly toasted bread filled with pulled pork belly, fried egg, avocado, pickled daikon radish and carrot, cucumber, scallions, cilantro, jalapeno, mint chili mayo. The ingredients were fresh, crisp and packed with robust flavor. This may be one of the best sandwich options around on a warm summer day.

The Violet Femme was the perfect example of the Iron Whisk achieving their goal of combining creativity and the finest ingredients to take an everyday dish from ordinary to extraordinary. The baked pancake was served in an iron skillet and covered with whole blackberries in a lavender coconut sweet cheese with blackberry honey syrup, then sprinkled with toasted coconut. The lavender flavor was fully present on the palette yet delicately combined with the remaining ingredients for a truly satisfying brunch experience that left me regretting my decision not to order a mimosa.

The staff was friendly, the mood was light and airy, and the food left me eager for a return trip. Next time, I hope to see you there!

The Iron Whisk is located at 200 S. Front St. in Cobden.

They are open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast and lunch. For more information, call (618) 893-1999 or visit their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

A Mocha Coco Loco at The Iron Whisk.
A Mocha Coco Loco at The Iron Whisk.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo
Story Tags
Mary Ann Castillo
foodie
restaurant review
Advertisement
Related
FoodDec. 5
A Harte Appetite: Oh, do you know the muffin pan?
FoodDec. 4
Tangy buttermilk and whole-wheat flour bring nuance to pull-...
FoodDec. 4
Recipe Swap: Easy and delicious cookie recipes for a perfect...
FoodNov. 27
How to use up every one of your Thanksgiving leftovers

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Recipe swap: Delicious dips and cheeseballs to elevate your holiday gatherings
FoodNov. 27
Recipe swap: Delicious dips and cheeseballs to elevate your holiday gatherings
LaClair: Craving Thanksgiving all year? Firehouse Subs has the answer
FoodNov. 27
LaClair: Craving Thanksgiving all year? Firehouse Subs has the answer
Castillo: Spilling the tea at ForTe Tea Lounge & Eventeur: About last Saturday
FoodNov. 20
Castillo: Spilling the tea at ForTe Tea Lounge & Eventeur: About last Saturday
Recipe Swap: Spice up your Thanksgiving with these creative recipes
FoodNov. 20
Recipe Swap: Spice up your Thanksgiving with these creative recipes
Greek Roasted Chicken and Potatoes with Lemon and Oregano: simple but so homey and satisfying
FoodNov. 18
Greek Roasted Chicken and Potatoes with Lemon and Oregano: simple but so homey and satisfying
Community Cookbook: Make Woolworth Icebox Cheesecake with Gladys Mosley of Cape Girardeau
FoodNov. 18
Community Cookbook: Make Woolworth Icebox Cheesecake with Gladys Mosley of Cape Girardeau
Recipe swap: Master holiday baking with these delicious cranberry recipes
FoodNov. 14
Recipe swap: Master holiday baking with these delicious cranberry recipes
LaClair: Does Wib’s hold up under a critical modern eye? Absolutely
FoodNov. 14
LaClair: Does Wib’s hold up under a critical modern eye? Absolutely
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy