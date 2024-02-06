The ingenious antlion

By Aaron Horrell
This bizarre-looking insect is an antlion.
Shown here is what it looks like in its larvae stage. As an adult, it has wings and looks somewhat like an insect called a lacewing.
An antlion larvae digs a funnel-like trap in dry dust or fine sand. It builds its trap by moving backward in a circular fashion, all the while flicking dirt materials up and away with its head.
When the trap is complete, the antlion will hide under the dirt at the bottom of the trap.
The antlion larvae will wait for hours, if not days, for an ant or other small insect to fall in.
When it comes sliding down the side of the trap, the antlion is alerted.
It will grab the ant quickly, poison it and drag it under the dirt.
