I have been reading a book about being "indistractable." According to the author, the ability to focus amongst a sea of distractions is the next superpower distinguishing you from your peers. The ability to pay attention is really worth paying attention to.
There is no question that the competition for your attention is steep. Email, text messages, social media, the plethora of streaming services, and notifications of every sort and kind from your devices are all buying for your attention. Yet, clamoring for your attention is not a new phenomenon. The ancient wisdom of the proverbs tells us that the ability to focus was just as valuable then as now. Proverbs 4:25 (NLT) reads, "Look straight ahead, and fix your eyes on what lies before you." Even then Solomon was stressing the importance of focus. A couple of reflections from this memorable saying.
First, the expressions "looking ahead" and "fixing your eyes" are reminders that you need something to look at. Aspirations to long for. Dreams to chase. Becoming the person you want to be. Limiting your attention to what matters most is a skillset for a rich life.
Secondly, establishing and using a calendar is an essential tool to fixing your eyes on what is before you. A calendar does not simply serve as a reminder of when things are going to happen. Your calendar is a roadmap for how you are living out your values and priorities. Even if you do not have complete control over your schedule, you have a sense of where you want to give your time and energy when you can control it.
Lastly, the proverb encourages you to look ahead, not behind. No matter how focused and determined you are, you will get distracted. You will get sucked into the black hole of social media. You will go to bed wondering what you did all day. You will wish you had done something with your time other than what you did. An old pastor once said, "The rearview mirror is smaller than the windshield because you're supposed to look forward, not keep watching where you've been." Look ahead, not behind.
Your ability to focus and increase your attention span may distinguish you from others. More importantly, your ability to focus on who and what matters most will help you thrive in living the vibrant life God has for you. Now, what was I doing?
