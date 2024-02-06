I have been reading a book about being "indistractable." According to the author, the ability to focus amongst a sea of distractions is the next superpower distinguishing you from your peers. The ability to pay attention is really worth paying attention to.

There is no question that the competition for your attention is steep. Email, text messages, social media, the plethora of streaming services, and notifications of every sort and kind from your devices are all buying for your attention. Yet, clamoring for your attention is not a new phenomenon. The ancient wisdom of the proverbs tells us that the ability to focus was just as valuable then as now. Proverbs 4:25 (NLT) reads, "Look straight ahead, and fix your eyes on what lies before you." Even then Solomon was stressing the importance of focus. A couple of reflections from this memorable saying.

First, the expressions "looking ahead" and "fixing your eyes" are reminders that you need something to look at. Aspirations to long for. Dreams to chase. Becoming the person you want to be. Limiting your attention to what matters most is a skillset for a rich life.