The idiocy of vaccine mandates for kids

The old legal maxim is that everything which is not forbidden is permitted. Many public-health experts apparently have their own version of this rule -- whatever is not forbidden must be mandated.

It was less than three months ago that the Food and Drug Administration approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children on an emergency basis, and already there are debates whether schools should mandate it and jurisdictions prohibit unvaccinated kids from engaging in activities.

California, Louisiana and Washington, D.C., have scheduled mandates to take effect when the FDA fully approves the vaccine for kids. Los Angeles and Oakland have mandates, although they've been delayed. New York City mayor Eric Adams says he's weighing a mandate, and bills in the New York State legislature would implement one statewide.

When the FDA advisory panel met last October, several experts said they hoped the move wouldn't lead to mandates. FDA official Peter Marks pooh-poohed the possibility, evidently underestimating the irresistible urge of officialdom in blue areas toward pandemic coercion.

The decision whether kids get vaccinated or not properly belongs to parents. Yes, other vaccinations are a condition of attending school, but COVID vaccinations aren't going to eliminate COVID, the way, say, Jonas Salk's miraculous innovation eliminated polio. With the advent of omicron, it's not even clear childhood vaccinations will do much to dent the spread. On top of this, COVID is relatively mild in children, whereas polio was a dread childhood disease.

If the case for adults getting vaccinated is extraordinarily strong, it is much less so for minors, especially for healthy younger kids who tend to be at the least risk.