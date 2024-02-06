The Hundred

What must have once been a black-and-white Kodak Instamatic photo, likely taken by my mother, marked the end of months of planning and crossing into execution. The physical photo has disappeared, and all that remains are a few circuits between my aging neurons.

This was the beginning of our hundred-mile walk from Sikeston, Missouri, to Farmington, Missouri, home to my favorite first cousin. For months we had plotted, cajoled and researched. Now we were ready to begin our trek. It was a beautiful June morning, the sun melting the dew off the grass and perhaps our childhoods.

The route had been planned for months, with timing set for school’s end and availability of accommodation along the way. We carried no camping gear, for that was not our plan. Tom remained a Boy Scout, but I had drifted away, finding no redeeming grace in voluntary deprivation. In fairness to me, I recall the organization being more para-military in those days, less than two decades after WWII, and tents did not have bookshelves. In fairness to the Boy Scouts, I was more comfortable in a library than a wilderness.

Months before, Tom and I had hatched the idea of walking from our town of Sikeston to Farmington — a journey of 100 miles. We decided to pitch the idea to our parents as a way to get in shape for football.

It is difficult to imagine today how that could possibly be an effective argument, but in those days Sikeston was a football-crazed town, we both really were going to play football and walking 100 miles did require some physical effort. We reasoned that as long as we could link it to football, there was a shot, albeit long.

We did not approach them empty-handed. An uncle that worked for the Missouri Highway Department provided us with county maps: Scott, Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Madison and St. Francois. We plotted our course, covering the distance in five days. We secured lodging along the way, after a fashion. Armed with maps, enthusiasm and hubris, we approached our parents.

The details of Tom’s plea to his dad have vanished from my memory. Perhaps I never knew them, but he does — allegedly vividly. He walked into the living room of his home where his physician father was relaxing after a long day with a newspaper. A print newspaper that could be read, saved, read again, passed to someone else and subsequently discussed. Perhaps it would eventually be used to start a fire, smack an errant dog, make paper hats, line the bottom of a birdcage. Newspapers were useful objects, even if they made your fingers a little dirty.

Tom said to his dad, “Russ and I want to walk to Farmington.”

He recalls his dad looking over the paper and saying, “OK,” and going back to his paper, something important.

A physical newspaper could also be used as an augmentation of verbal expression. Tom’s dad had three other sons. What was one more or less, anyway?

And that was it.

The particulars of my own efforts have faded over time. I believe I had an enthusiastic supporter in my uncle who had supplied the maps. A former Army major, he may have added the credibility I needed to secure permission. Perhaps our parents just laughed, wondered how we couldn’t come up with a better reason and figured we’d end up forgetting about the unlikely project.

But we didn’t forget. At any rate, turned out it was a go.

Dr. J. Russell Felker, a Sikeston native, received his MD in 1973 and practiced urology in Cape Girardeau, retiring in 2016. He and his wife of 50 years, Suellyn, raised four children in Cape.