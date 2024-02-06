The historic Sherwood-Minton House: First a school, 1846

During the Christmas season, it was indeed a pleasure to visit one of Cape Girardeau's oldest and most historic homes. As I approached the original 8-foot door decorated with festive wreathe and greenery, it was opened by the present owner, Charles Kent. Obviously very interested in the home's preservation, he ushered me throughout, pointing out features going back throughout its illustrious history.
With changing times and owner personalities, major alterations have taken place over the years, such as when bathrooms and kitchen were brought to the interior.
As I had researched the property: It originated with fur trader, Pierre and Angelique Menard of Kaskaskia, Illinois, before being a part of the massive holdings of Louis Lorimier. In 1819 when Lorimier died, Charles Ellis purchased 20 acres from the town's commissioners.
Ellis subsequently sold 4.55 acres to a Baptist minister, Dr. Adriel Sherwood, who because of his connections to various educational institutions, moved all over the South ending up in Georgia. He was instrumental in establishing Mercer College in Savannah.
Of an illustrious family history, Adriel's father, Major Adriel Sherwood served with General Washington at Valley Forge. (Georgia Archives Biographies by J. H. Campbell).
After moving to Cape Girardeau as preacher and educator, Adriel and Emma chose a young premier architect of impressive credentials, Edwin B. Deane. (Seven years prior Deane had built the colonial revival home for the Ellis family on Main Street.) In 1846 at 444 Washington the impressive Greek Revival home of handmade glass and bricks covered in stucco took shape.
Within the 18- to 24-inch exterior walls were 12 rooms with an adjacent wing, where young people of the city were educated by the Rev. Sherwood. After a short time, the Sherwoods left the city for his health reasons.
Back in Georgia during the Civil War, Sherwood's farm was burned during Sherman's march. The family then moved to St. Louis, where Adriel died in 1879. This move brought them closer to their lawyer son, Thomas A. Sherwood. He was licensed in Charleston, Missouri, in 1857, after which he practiced law throughout Missouri, traveling on horseback. Elected in 1872, Thomas served over 10 years on the Missouri Supreme Court.
Found in the Western Eagle newspaper, May 5, 1848,was the announcement that the "Rev. Mr. Ford would lecture on natural philosophy and education in the new building attached to the Washington Seminary..." Then on July 14, 1848, "The school has gained a high reputation and deservedly so. Female students, wearing white with blue ribbon sashes, gave essays interspersed by performances on the piano."
Following the Sherwoods in 1855, the property passed along to Eagle newspaper owner and lawyer, Matthew Moore. James Gardener became principal of the very popular Washington Female Seminary, with the Rev. and Mrs. David Rice as teachers. The school was chartered by the Missouri General Assembly. Running two five-month sessions from September through June, the tuition for the school was $60 per session, including room and board. Besides the basic subjects, piano and guitar were taught for an extra $20; drawing and painting, $10, and needlework, $5.
The history of the Sherwood-Minton House will be continued in Beverly Hahs' next column, Feb. 2, 2020.
