All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresDecember 28, 2019

The historic Sherwood-Minton House: First a school, 1846

During the Christmas season, it was indeed a pleasure to visit one of Cape Girardeau's oldest and most historic homes. As I approached the original 8-foot door decorated with festive wreathe and greenery, it was opened by the present owner, Charles Kent. Obviously very interested in the home's preservation, he ushered me throughout, pointing out features going back throughout its illustrious history...

Beverly Hahs avatar
Beverly Hahs
Perched on a knoll just east of the university campus and west of Old Lorimier Cemetery, the 171-year-old Sherwood-Minton House is still an impressive sight. Edwin Deane, architect and builder, was only 33 when he was hired by the Sherwoods to build their home. One of the earliest, most popular schools of Cape Girardeau, it was closed temporarily in 1861. It is presently being preserved by antique and history buff owner, Charles Kent.
Perched on a knoll just east of the university campus and west of Old Lorimier Cemetery, the 171-year-old Sherwood-Minton House is still an impressive sight. Edwin Deane, architect and builder, was only 33 when he was hired by the Sherwoods to build their home. One of the earliest, most popular schools of Cape Girardeau, it was closed temporarily in 1861. It is presently being preserved by antique and history buff owner, Charles Kent.Submitted photo by Beverly Hahs

During the Christmas season, it was indeed a pleasure to visit one of Cape Girardeau's oldest and most historic homes. As I approached the original 8-foot door decorated with festive wreathe and greenery, it was opened by the present owner, Charles Kent. Obviously very interested in the home's preservation, he ushered me throughout, pointing out features going back throughout its illustrious history.

With changing times and owner personalities, major alterations have taken place over the years, such as when bathrooms and kitchen were brought to the interior.

As I had researched the property: It originated with fur trader, Pierre and Angelique Menard of Kaskaskia, Illinois, before being a part of the massive holdings of Louis Lorimier. In 1819 when Lorimier died, Charles Ellis purchased 20 acres from the town's commissioners.

Ellis subsequently sold 4.55 acres to a Baptist minister, Dr. Adriel Sherwood, who because of his connections to various educational institutions, moved all over the South ending up in Georgia. He was instrumental in establishing Mercer College in Savannah.

Of an illustrious family history, Adriel's father, Major Adriel Sherwood served with General Washington at Valley Forge. (Georgia Archives Biographies by J. H. Campbell).

After moving to Cape Girardeau as preacher and educator, Adriel and Emma chose a young premier architect of impressive credentials, Edwin B. Deane. (Seven years prior Deane had built the colonial revival home for the Ellis family on Main Street.) In 1846 at 444 Washington the impressive Greek Revival home of handmade glass and bricks covered in stucco took shape.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Within the 18- to 24-inch exterior walls were 12 rooms with an adjacent wing, where young people of the city were educated by the Rev. Sherwood. After a short time, the Sherwoods left the city for his health reasons.

Back in Georgia during the Civil War, Sherwood's farm was burned during Sherman's march. The family then moved to St. Louis, where Adriel died in 1879. This move brought them closer to their lawyer son, Thomas A. Sherwood. He was licensed in Charleston, Missouri, in 1857, after which he practiced law throughout Missouri, traveling on horseback. Elected in 1872, Thomas served over 10 years on the Missouri Supreme Court.

Found in the Western Eagle newspaper, May 5, 1848,was the announcement that the "Rev. Mr. Ford would lecture on natural philosophy and education in the new building attached to the Washington Seminary..." Then on July 14, 1848, "The school has gained a high reputation and deservedly so. Female students, wearing white with blue ribbon sashes, gave essays interspersed by performances on the piano."

Following the Sherwoods in 1855, the property passed along to Eagle newspaper owner and lawyer, Matthew Moore. James Gardener became principal of the very popular Washington Female Seminary, with the Rev. and Mrs. David Rice as teachers. The school was chartered by the Missouri General Assembly. Running two five-month sessions from September through June, the tuition for the school was $60 per session, including room and board. Besides the basic subjects, piano and guitar were taught for an extra $20; drawing and painting, $10, and needlework, $5.

n

The history of the Sherwood-Minton House will be continued in Beverly Hahs' next column, Feb. 2, 2020.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
featuresOct. 7
Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, le...
ColumnOct. 7
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
ColumnOct. 3
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first
ColumnOct. 2
Smith: Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border p...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy