The historic Sherwood-Minton House: First a school, 1846

During the Christmas season, it was indeed a pleasure to visit one of Cape Girardeau's oldest and most historic homes. As I approached the original 8-foot door decorated with festive wreathe and greenery, it was opened by the present owner, Charles Kent. Obviously very interested in the home's preservation, he ushered me throughout, pointing out features going back throughout its illustrious history.

With changing times and owner personalities, major alterations have taken place over the years, such as when bathrooms and kitchen were brought to the interior.

As I had researched the property: It originated with fur trader, Pierre and Angelique Menard of Kaskaskia, Illinois, before being a part of the massive holdings of Louis Lorimier. In 1819 when Lorimier died, Charles Ellis purchased 20 acres from the town's commissioners.

Ellis subsequently sold 4.55 acres to a Baptist minister, Dr. Adriel Sherwood, who because of his connections to various educational institutions, moved all over the South ending up in Georgia. He was instrumental in establishing Mercer College in Savannah.

Of an illustrious family history, Adriel's father, Major Adriel Sherwood served with General Washington at Valley Forge. (Georgia Archives Biographies by J. H. Campbell).

After moving to Cape Girardeau as preacher and educator, Adriel and Emma chose a young premier architect of impressive credentials, Edwin B. Deane. (Seven years prior Deane had built the colonial revival home for the Ellis family on Main Street.) In 1846 at 444 Washington the impressive Greek Revival home of handmade glass and bricks covered in stucco took shape.