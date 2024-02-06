The Himmelberger family: Turning timber into lumber

The Himmelberger lumber business dates back to 1867 when John "Isaac" Himmelberger started a large sawmill operations near Logansport, Indiana, on the Wabash River. The business was expanded in 1880 to Buffington, Missouri, in Stoddard County. (Mr. Buffington was the owner of the local sawmill.)

Isaac and wife, Catherine Haak, married in Indiana and were the parents of seven children. Son, John Henry, became the bookkeeper and operations manager at the second mill acquired near Morehouse, Missouri. The firm grew into one of the largest hardwood lumber plants in the country.

In 1895, the Himmelberger sawmills joined the Luce family of Ohio, which owned several hundred thousand acres of swamp woodlands in New Madrid County. Together, they formed the Himmelberger-Luce Land and Lumber Co.

In the prime of his life, 60-year-old Isaac Himmelberger was stricken by illness and died at his Logansport home July 16, 1900.

W.H. Harrison in 1902 purchased the Ohio firm creating the Himmelberger-Harrison Lumber Co., with John H. Himmelberger, president.

Himmelberger- Harrison Lumber Co. "Spoke Factory" on Little River. See another photo on page 6C. Photos courtesy of Southeast Missouri State University Special Collections and Archives

Throughout the vast swampland of Southeast Missouri, the lumber companies turned towering virgin timber into lumber. After clearing the forests, they came upon the realization the land was agriculturally rich with sediment from the flooding of the St. Francis and Mississippi rivers.