The highly regarded Rowan family

Henry Rowan Sr. opened a barber business in Cape Girardeau in 1867. Rowan was born in Mississippi (circa 1842), likely enslaved. His mulatto complexion reflected a complicated family history. In freedom, skin tone may have gained him a measure of privilege in post-Civil War society, but the integrity of his character surpassed any unearned presumptions. He and his family held esteemed reputations in Cape Girardeau, from 1867 through the mid-1900s.

Lee Albert's memoirs about 19th-century Cape mentioned Rowan, adding, "for years and years there were no white barbers" -- a carry-over from the town's antebellum culture. It seems an odd-sensibility -- straight razors in the hands of historically-oppressed men shaving the throats of white-majority elite and civic leaders. Writer Douglas Bristol points out, "Black barbers, reflected the only men in their community who enjoyed, at all times, the privilege of free speech. The reason lay in their temporary -- but absolute power over a client."

Mentioned often in a newspaper of the day -- Cape Girardeau Democrat's "Lead Pencil Jottings" -- Rowan's business and activities are well documented. In 1896, Rowan traveled to St. Louis to buy an outfit of barber furniture in anticipation of new quarters in the St. Charles Hotel. The refurbished shop opened in March 1897. An active member of Harmony Lodge No. 40 (Ancient Free and Accepted Masons), Rowan frequently was elected to travel to the annual Grand Lodge meetings which drew Black Masons from Missouri, Nebraska and the Indian Territories.