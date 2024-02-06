The hem of his garment

This column is dedicated to those who have lost loved ones or friends to disease and other maladies.

A 1995 dramatic film starring Andy Garcia -- "Things to do in Denver When You're Dead" -- featured a video business called Afterlife Advice.

Terminally ill folks pay a service, run by Garcia, to capture their musings on videotape.

Videos are later given to survivors after the interviewed person passes -- hence the title of "afterlife advice."

One interviewee opines about cancer in the movie.

To wit: "Cancer is the ugliest word in the English language."

"No, no," another person counters, saying, "The ugliest word is not cancer, but recurrence."

There is little point in my mincing words.

My kid sister died earlier this month from ovarian cancer.

She was more than six years my junior.

We lost our parents in 2014 and 2021 -- also to cancer.

Without going into specifics, the brand of the disease my sister contracted gives little warning to the sufferer.

A patient moves from feeling bad to awful to sleeping a lot and with a lot of pain in between.

At some point, the medical staff said there's nothing to be done, and palliative care and hospice were offered.

This is an oft-told story of which many readers of this missive will be immediately familiar.

In the age in which we live, options are available to deter pain temporarily and to prolong life, even if a cure seems forever elusive.

This nation's oldest president, Jimmy Carter, now in his final days, is a relevant example.

As a former White House occupant, the 98-year-old Carter has had cancer for several years and has had access to the best care available.

It is true medical science has advanced to the point where some can live longer with devastating disease -- in the grasped-for hope a cure may arise.

In this season of Lent, we recall Jesus of Nazareth acted as a healer in a time when every case brought to him was hopeless.

The poor, especially, had no access to the most rudimentary of care.

Even the well-to-do essentially were in the same boat.

There were no efficacious therapies nor effective medications.