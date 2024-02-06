The heat is on, so be mindful of vulnerability of pets

Happy birthday to Matt Abernathy, Jordan Smith, Connor Pobst, Martha Eftink, Ruby Eichhorn, William Finney, Tom Smith, Pat Glenzy, Kari Bickings, Sonny McCabe, Pat Barberis, Wendy Gadberry, Delores Shell, Mary Adams, Robert Hinkebein, Becky Seyer, Catherine Elfrink, Mary Ann Kagle, Mandy Moore, Lawrence Bedders, Richard Hodge, Mike Senciboy, Carol Hodge, Martin Eftink, Dawn Kerber, Gedeon Kerber, Wanda Owens, Vera Burger, Liselotte Stanton, Larry Himmelspoch, Richard Kiehne, Carolyn B. Hawkins, Paul Hitt, Linda Pepple, Christina Cook, Nancy Moore, Paige Russom, John Biler, Anthony Welter, Rita Lux, Gary Wolfe and Elvis Abernathy.

Happy anniversary to David and Patricia Moore, Steve and Cathy Graham, Don and Nancy Everett, Chris and Pam Cannon, Chris and Michelle Abernathy and Dean and Kimberly Foulk.

Here are a few reminders from City Hall: provide fresh water and shelter for your dogs; dogs must be tethered, fenced, or in the house; all pets, including cats, must get a city license and make certain vaccinations are up to date.

It is important that the city has a good contact telephone number for you on file. There have been instances in the past when they noticed a spike in water usage, oftentimes indicative of a leak, and couldn't reach the homeowner.

Sounds of summer

There was a lot of tree action last weekend on the southeast corner of Parker and Second. A young couple will soon be building a new home. Great! There was also a lot of activity at Circle Park last Saturday night when well over 113 attended the concert. The Chaffee Historical Society presented the Original Dixieland SEMO Swamp Rats, and they gave an outstanding performance of old familiar Dixieland favorites. Sue Scheffer says the young and the young at heart enjoyed the music.

There are still a couple of concerts coming up this year, and plans are underway for 2018. The Historical Society's goal is to bring quality entertainment to Chaffee. You can join the society for only $10 per year!

Wings and things

Richard's Indian fantails have settled in nicely. They have recess almost daily at 4 p.m. and seem to love sitting in the grass after their bath. Then, like good little birds, they return to the coop for the night, although there are always a few that need some prodding.

Richard and I have been swapping out furniture that has been in the house for years. One piece is an iron baby bed that was first used by my half-brother. My dad painted it pink with the birth of the first of four daughters.