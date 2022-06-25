The Hays family: Revolutionary War to Missouri

Surviving snow storms, severe cold weather, ice filled and flooded rivers, Col. Christopher Hays and family left Pennsylvania in 1787 headed westward to the Missouri Territory. On the journey, the family recalled seeing throngs of buffalo crossing a frozen river.
Upon arrival, Col. Hays, a surveyor, received a direct concession of 1,000 arpens of good Missouri soil from Spanish Gov. Caso Calva.
Hardly any early document of the Cape Girardeau District is without the name of Christopher Hays. He was, indeed, one of our most stalwart pioneers of the area.
In Pennsylvania, Christopher Hays wore the coat of patriotism, serving as a soldier with George Washington during the crossing of the Delaware. ("Old Westmoreland: A History of Western Pennsylvania" by Edgar Hasslar.)
Hays' wife, Eve, and their two sons, John and George, settled on Hubble Creek just north of Jackson. (Eve's father, George Clymer, was one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.)
It wasn't long before Col. Christopher Hays became Judge Hays as he was selected along with Stephen Byrd, Andrew Ramsey and George Bollinger to journey to St. Louis and represent the landowners in 1804 to make sure their claims were recognized by the U.S. government.
As judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Hays was appointed a commissioner by Gov. William Harrison along with others to discuss where the district government courthouse and jail would be constructed. It was decided to accept Lorimier's land in Cape Girardeau.
About this time, son John was appointed the first Cape Girardeau District sheriff. As sheriff, Hays refused to use Ezekial Able's poorly constructed 1806 log jail, declaring it was inadequate. It was later replaced by a more secure one.
During John Hays' 17 years as sheriff, he witnessed the first murder trial in 1808. Sheriff Hays died in 1856.
Christopher and Eve Hays had an adopted daughter, Eve Tyler. During one of the social gatherings at the Hays plantation, George McFerron, clerk of the Common Pleas Court, met Eve and was smitten by her charms. Receiving permission from her guardians, they were married at the home on Feb. 7, 1810.
Son John married Eleanor McCarty and lived at home until 1817, when he built a home at the mouth of Indian Creek. He established a Mississippi River ferry service just below the mouth of Apple Creek. He and his wife joined the old Apple Creek congregation.
Judge Christopher Hays, 70, died in 1808 before he was able to see the new government get off the ground. He is buried at Interstate 55 at Fruitland exit with a Daughters of the American Revolution plaque for his Revolutionary War service.
The Hays family were contemporaries of the Amos Byrd family, whose daughter Sarah "Sallie" married son George Hays. Their 1805 marriage license, written in French, was witnessed by Joseph Young, Polly Byrd, Abraham Byrd, Louis Lorimier, Stephen Byrd, John Hays and Elizabeth Byrd.
Both John and George Hays are buried in the Hays Cemetery at Neely's Landing.
