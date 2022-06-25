The Hays family: Revolutionary War to Missouri

Surviving snow storms, severe cold weather, ice filled and flooded rivers, Col. Christopher Hays and family left Pennsylvania in 1787 headed westward to the Missouri Territory. On the journey, the family recalled seeing throngs of buffalo crossing a frozen river.

Upon arrival, Col. Hays, a surveyor, received a direct concession of 1,000 arpens of good Missouri soil from Spanish Gov. Caso Calva.

Hardly any early document of the Cape Girardeau District is without the name of Christopher Hays. He was, indeed, one of our most stalwart pioneers of the area.

In Pennsylvania, Christopher Hays wore the coat of patriotism, serving as a soldier with George Washington during the crossing of the Delaware. ("Old Westmoreland: A History of Western Pennsylvania" by Edgar Hasslar.)

Hays' wife, Eve, and their two sons, John and George, settled on Hubble Creek just north of Jackson. (Eve's father, George Clymer, was one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.)

The signature of John Hays appears on his will in 1856. He was the first sheriff of the Cape Girardeau District. Submitted photo

It wasn't long before Col. Christopher Hays became Judge Hays as he was selected along with Stephen Byrd, Andrew Ramsey and George Bollinger to journey to St. Louis and represent the landowners in 1804 to make sure their claims were recognized by the U.S. government.