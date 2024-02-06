The happy couple's favorite recipes

Today is a special recipe column celebrating a very special couple.
Our son, Ross, is marrying the love of his life this weekend, and we couldn't be happier. Anna has put a bounce in Ross' step and a smile on his face like we've never seen before, and for that, we love her dearly.
They are the perfect complement to each other, each with their own strengths and talents, making for a wonderful couple.
We pray that God will bless them beyond measure with a lifetime of love, joy, health and happiness, and that their home will always be a haven of peace.
Congratulations, Ross and Anna, and using a very special and dear quote from our late uncle, Reverend C. Kenneth Powell, "May God bless you real good!"
What would a recipe column be without featuring a few of the happy couple's favorites? I have a few recipes from each of them, so you may need to go online to finish reading the entire column.
This recipe was one of the Ryberg family favorites when the three girls were still at home growing up
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange chicken in a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Top with cheese slices. Combine soup and wine in a bowl. Mix well. Spoon mixture over chicken and sprinkle with stuffing mix. Drizzle butter over the crumbs. Bake, uncovered, for 1 hour.
I have used this recipe for many years, and I usually use flank steak. Ross loves it, and when he was really growing, I would always grill two steaks for us.
Use on flank or sirloin for a great flavor on a grill to your desired degree of doneness.
Score flank steak just to break the very outer layer of flesh, in a diamond pattern. You do not need to score a sirloin or other steaks. Place meat in a plastic zip-top bag. Combine all other ingredients, and stir well. Pour over meat in the bag. Refrigerate several hours or overnight. Grill flank steak or a thick sirloin about 8 minutes on each side, keeping pink in the center. If using flank steak, slice into thin strips on the bias.
Anna and Ross have something in common; they both love breakfast casserole. This recipe is from Anna's mother, Beth, and has been a family favorite for many years.
Cube bread. Fry sausage; drain and blot out grease. In a greased 10x10 or 9x13-inch baking pan, layer bread or hashbrowns, sausage and cheese, then repeat layers until all ingredients are used. Mix eggs, salt, mustard, pepper and, if you wish, mushrooms and onion. Pour liquid over all. Cover and refrigerate for 12 hours. Bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees.
I usually saute the onion with the sausage or in the skillet after I take out the sausage; the kids like the onion soft and gives a good flavor.
Both of our children really like this recipe. It seems like I make it a little different every time, but it is always a big hit with them. I like to buy the cornflake crumbs in the box, found in the grocery store alongside other coating and breading mixes.
Cut chicken breasts into long strips, about 4 per breast. Place in a plastic zip top bag along with the bottled salad dressing. Move chicken and dressing around to coat all well. Allow to marinate in the refrigerator several hours or overnight. When ready to bake, combine all dry ingredients and place in an empty pie plate. Remove chicken from dressing, dredge in dry mixture and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Continue until all chicken strips are coated. If any dry mixture remains, sprinkle over chicken on baking sheet. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Serve with additional bottled ranch dressing for dipping.
You may also do chunks or nuggets, and bake those 12 to 15 minutes.
This recipe was included because Anna and her family love Blonde Brownies... and I ask, who doesn't?
Golden brownies with pure brown sugar, butter and vanilla for a caramelesque, butterscotchy flavor. A super treat to tuck into lunch bags or after work snack.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 15x10-inch jelly-roll pan.
Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a small bowl. Beat sugar and butter in a large mixing bowl until creamy. Beat in eggs and vanilla extract; gradually beat in flour mixture. Stir in morsels. Spread into prepared pan.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until top is golden brown. Cool in pan on wire rack.
I started out using the basic corn casserole recipe, then I added the onion and cayenne pepper, and that seemed to quickly become a family favorite recipe.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Saute onion in 2 tablespoons butter until soft and translucent. set aside.
In a large bowl, stir together the 2 cans of corn, corn muffin mix, sour cream, melted butter, cayenne pepper and cheese. Stir to combine all ingredients.
Pour into a greased 9- by 13-inch casserole dish. Bake for 45 minutes, or until golden brown.
If desired, remove from oven and top with a small amount of additional Cheddar cheese, the return to oven for 5 to 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Let stand for at least 5 minutes and then serve warm.
This is one of Ross' favorite desserts. It is super simple, yet delightfully delicious. I often would have one in the freezer for him so he could enjoy any time he needed a snack or treat.
Set ice cream out to soften, about 20 minutes. Crush 4 candy bars with a hammer, open wrapper and pour into a large bowl. Reserve the other candy bar for garnish.
Scoop softened ice cream into the bowl and stir until the candy is distributed evenly.
Gently spoon into pie crust one large scoop at a time so that you don't break the crust. Work quickly, the ice cream will be getting very soft by now. It will mound up above the crust and fill the Oreo crust very full.
Place in the freezer if it is getting too melted to firm up, before you frost it.
Frost with the whole tub of thawed whipped topping. Sprinkle with reserved crushed candy bar over the top.
Cover loosely with 2 pieces of plastic wrap. Return to the freezer. Freeze overnight, or until ready to serve.
Serve frozen with a drizzle of hot fudge using either a purchased jar or homemade.
Serves 8 to 10.
Note: For homemade crust:
Press into a deep dish pie plate, coming up the sides and covering the bottom, all evenly. Continue with directions above.
When Anna was growing up, this pound cake was a favorite birthday cake. Even yet today, this cake was served at one of her bridal showers and it even made an appearance at Ross' birthday this year.
Combine cake mix, pudding and sugar, stirring with whisk to remove lumps.
Stir in oil, water, egg substitute and sour cream until smooth. Add chips, pour into greased and floured Bundt pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until toothpick comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes, in pan. Remove from pan to cool. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.
This is Ross' favorite soup of all time. I always serve apple cinnamon muffins with this chowder, as it is a prefect go-together with the pork sausage. I use a boxed apple muffin mix, in the interest of time. He can eat a large portion of this soup, so I always make a double batch. I used to brown off two pounds of sausage at a time, cool and bag to freeze, so it was ready to go at a moments notice.
In a pan, cook sausage and onion until browned. Drain on paper towel. In the same pan, boil together water, potatoes and salt until tender. Add sausage to potatoes and water. Add remaining ingredients and warm through. If chowder is too thick, add a little of the juice from the drained canned whole kernel corn to thin down or more milk.
Pastor's Favorite Cobbler
This recipe was a recreation of Anna's family after enjoying this at a place called the Peach House in Tulsa. It had a peach orchard and served the best peach cobbler.
Mix blackberries or peaches with 1 cup of the sugar; let stand. Put butter or margarine in a 2-quart casserole baking dish; place in a 375 degree oven to melt. Combine remaining sugar, flour, baking powder, salt and milk. Pour over melted butter; do not stir. Spoon fruit on top of batter; do not stir. Bake at 325 degrees for one hour.
Note: Pastor prefers this best just warm from the oven, especially topped with ice cream.
This super-simple recipe was one recipe that Ross could eat a barrel full of. I would make a double recipe to keep on hand and he would warm up and eat as a snack. We always use fresh mushrooms, and he likes a generous amount in this recipe. He loved this after basketball practice when he would come home very hungry.
Combine ground beef, bacon and onion in skillet; cook until meat is browned. Drain off drippings. Add soup, salt, paprika, Worcestershire sauce and mushrooms to skillet; mix well. Continue cooking 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in sour cream. Heat thoroughly, but do not boil. Serve over hot cooked noodles, or stir the noodles into the sauce. Yields 6 servings, unless you are feeding a hungry young man.
These muffins were always a favorite fall treat for Anna and her family.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Blend pumpkin, water, oil, flax seeds and vanilla until well blended. Set aside.
Mix together flours, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg in a bowl. Add pumpkin mixture and stir until well blended (add a little water if mixture seems too dry). Fold in chocolate chips and nuts if you are using them.
Spoon into muffin tins and top with raw sugar, if using it.
Bake approximately 30 minutes. Yield 12 muffins.
This apple crisp is special to our family for many reasons. When our son went away to college to MIZZOU, I would make this crisp for him when we went for visits, for when he came home or for him to take back with him. It helped with good memories and comfort from home.
Our family has always enjoyed bonfires and the fire pit, and this crisp is a regular staple on the picnic table full of food near the fire. When we eat this crisp it truly is food for the soul to our family.
For the topping:
Place apples in a deep baker. Combine the 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon together. Sprinkle over the apples.
Combine all of the topping ingredients and mix well. Crumble over the apple mixture.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30-45 minutes or until the apples are tender and crisp is bubbling.
Ross really enjoys anything with peanut butter and chocolate in it, so this recipe immediately became a high school favorite. There were times I thought he could eat an entire batch in one day, although I don't think he ever did, but came awfully close to it.
I frequently left off the peanuts, as he preferred them without the nuts. If I didn't have the peanut butter cups on hand, I would bake the brownies until done, then spread with a jar of marshmallow crÃ¨me, then add the crunchy topping. He loved them that way, too.
Prepare the brownies according to the directions and bake for about 5 minutes less than the recipe states. Remove from the oven and sprinkle the top with the peanuts and chopped peanut butter cups. Return to the oven and bake for 5 additional minutes. While they are finishing baking, melt the chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir in the cereal to evenly coat. Remove the brownies from the oven and evenly pour the chocolate and peanut butter mixture over top. Spread to cover evenly. Refrigerate for 2 hours before cutting and serving. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Combine all ingredients and pour into pie shells. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour 50 minutes to 2 hours.
I can't begin to guess how many cookies I've baked while both of our children were home and while growing up. This is the original Nestle Toll House recipe, but I always add more flour than it calls for, so I have adjusted the recipe to reflect that addition. And, I know better than to add the pecans to Ross' favorite cookie, so I added the word "optional" behind the pecans..
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Combine flour, baking soda and salt in small bowl.
Beat butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar and vanilla extract in large mixer bowl until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually beat in flour mixture. Stir in morsels and nuts, if using. Drop by rounded tablespoon onto ungreased baking sheets.
Bake for 9 to 11 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely.
Pan cookie variation: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 15- x 10-inch jelly-roll pan. Prepare dough as above. Spread into prepared pan. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool in pan on wire rack. Makes 4 dozen bars.
Slice and bake cookie variation: Prepare dough as above. Divide in half; wrap in waxed paper. Refrigerate for 1 hour or until firm. Shape each half into 15-inch log; wrap in wax paper. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. At this point, it may be stored in refrigerator for up to 1 week or in freezer for up to 8 weeks.
To bake, preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices; place on ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely. Makes about 5 dozen cookies.
Have a great week, and until next time, here's to many, many years of Happy Cooking!
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.