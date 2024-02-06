The happy couple's favorite recipes

Today is a special recipe column celebrating a very special couple.

Our son, Ross, is marrying the love of his life this weekend, and we couldn't be happier. Anna has put a bounce in Ross' step and a smile on his face like we've never seen before, and for that, we love her dearly.

They are the perfect complement to each other, each with their own strengths and talents, making for a wonderful couple.

We pray that God will bless them beyond measure with a lifetime of love, joy, health and happiness, and that their home will always be a haven of peace.

Congratulations, Ross and Anna, and using a very special and dear quote from our late uncle, Reverend C. Kenneth Powell, "May God bless you real good!"

What would a recipe column be without featuring a few of the happy couple's favorites? I have a few recipes from each of them, so you may need to go online to finish reading the entire column.

Alpine Chicken

This recipe was one of the Ryberg family favorites when the three girls were still at home growing up

8 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

8 slices Swiss cheese

1 can cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1/4 cup dry white wine

1 cup Pepperidge Farm stuffing mix

1/4 cup melted butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange chicken in a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Top with cheese slices. Combine soup and wine in a bowl. Mix well. Spoon mixture over chicken and sprinkle with stuffing mix. Drizzle butter over the crumbs. Bake, uncovered, for 1 hour.

Beef Steak Marinade

I have used this recipe for many years, and I usually use flank steak. Ross loves it, and when he was really growing, I would always grill two steaks for us.

Use on flank or sirloin for a great flavor on a grill to your desired degree of doneness.

2 tablespoon canola oil

1/4 cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons vinegar

3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 to 1 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder or granulated garlic

1 tablespoon instant minced onion

Beef steak of your choice

Score flank steak just to break the very outer layer of flesh, in a diamond pattern. You do not need to score a sirloin or other steaks. Place meat in a plastic zip-top bag. Combine all other ingredients, and stir well. Pour over meat in the bag. Refrigerate several hours or overnight. Grill flank steak or a thick sirloin about 8 minutes on each side, keeping pink in the center. If using flank steak, slice into thin strips on the bias.

Brunch Egg Casserole

Anna and Ross have something in common; they both love breakfast casserole. This recipe is from Anna's mother, Beth, and has been a family favorite for many years.

6 eggs, beaten

1 1/2 cups grated Cheddar cheese

6 slices bread, cubed, or thawed, shredded hashbrown potatoes

2 cups milk

2 pounds sausage, mild or medium

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon dry mustard

Pepper to taste

1 can sliced mushrooms, drained, optional

Chopped onion, optional

Cube bread. Fry sausage; drain and blot out grease. In a greased 10x10 or 9x13-inch baking pan, layer bread or hashbrowns, sausage and cheese, then repeat layers until all ingredients are used. Mix eggs, salt, mustard, pepper and, if you wish, mushrooms and onion. Pour liquid over all. Cover and refrigerate for 12 hours. Bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees.

I usually saute the onion with the sausage or in the skillet after I take out the sausage; the kids like the onion soft and gives a good flavor.

Ranch Chicken

Both of our children really like this recipe. It seems like I make it a little different every time, but it is always a big hit with them. I like to buy the cornflake crumbs in the box, found in the grocery store alongside other coating and breading mixes.

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast

1 cup prepared bottled ranch salad dressing

1 cup corn flake crumbs, or more as needed

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1 package dry Hidden Valley Ranch Salad Dressing mix

Cut chicken breasts into long strips, about 4 per breast. Place in a plastic zip top bag along with the bottled salad dressing. Move chicken and dressing around to coat all well. Allow to marinate in the refrigerator several hours or overnight. When ready to bake, combine all dry ingredients and place in an empty pie plate. Remove chicken from dressing, dredge in dry mixture and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Continue until all chicken strips are coated. If any dry mixture remains, sprinkle over chicken on baking sheet. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Serve with additional bottled ranch dressing for dipping.

You may also do chunks or nuggets, and bake those 12 to 15 minutes.

Toll House Blonde Brownies

This recipe was included because Anna and her family love Blonde Brownies... and I ask, who doesn't?

Golden brownies with pure brown sugar, butter and vanilla for a caramelesque, butterscotchy flavor. A super treat to tuck into lunch bags or after work snack.

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 3/4 cups firmly packed brown sugar

3/4 cup butter or margarine, softened

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (12 ounce) package Nestle Toll House Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 15x10-inch jelly-roll pan.

Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a small bowl. Beat sugar and butter in a large mixing bowl until creamy. Beat in eggs and vanilla extract; gradually beat in flour mixture. Stir in morsels. Spread into prepared pan.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until top is golden brown. Cool in pan on wire rack.

Ross' Favorite Corn Casserole

I started out using the basic corn casserole recipe, then I added the onion and cayenne pepper, and that seemed to quickly become a family favorite recipe.

1/2 sweet onion, diced

2 tablespoons butter, to saute onion

1 (15 1/4-ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained

1 (14 3/4-ounce) can cream-style corn

1 (8-ounce) package corn muffin mix (recommended: Jiffy)

1 cup sour cream

1/2 stick butter, melted

Dash or two of ground cayenne pepper, to taste

1 to 1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Saute onion in 2 tablespoons butter until soft and translucent. set aside.

In a large bowl, stir together the 2 cans of corn, corn muffin mix, sour cream, melted butter, cayenne pepper and cheese. Stir to combine all ingredients.

Pour into a greased 9- by 13-inch casserole dish. Bake for 45 minutes, or until golden brown.

If desired, remove from oven and top with a small amount of additional Cheddar cheese, the return to oven for 5 to 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Let stand for at least 5 minutes and then serve warm.

Butterfinger Ice Cream Pie

This is one of Ross' favorite desserts. It is super simple, yet delightfully delicious. I often would have one in the freezer for him so he could enjoy any time he needed a snack or treat.

One Oreo pie crust (found in the baking aisle with the graham cracker crusts)

1/2 gallon really good quality vanilla ice cream

5 Butterfinger candy bars (regular size, 2.1 ounce or 3 King size)

1 (10 ounce) carton frozen whipped topping, thawed

Set ice cream out to soften, about 20 minutes. Crush 4 candy bars with a hammer, open wrapper and pour into a large bowl. Reserve the other candy bar for garnish.

Scoop softened ice cream into the bowl and stir until the candy is distributed evenly.

Gently spoon into pie crust one large scoop at a time so that you don't break the crust. Work quickly, the ice cream will be getting very soft by now. It will mound up above the crust and fill the Oreo crust very full.

Place in the freezer if it is getting too melted to firm up, before you frost it.

Frost with the whole tub of thawed whipped topping. Sprinkle with reserved crushed candy bar over the top.

Cover loosely with 2 pieces of plastic wrap. Return to the freezer. Freeze overnight, or until ready to serve.

Serve frozen with a drizzle of hot fudge using either a purchased jar or homemade.

Serves 8 to 10.

Note: For homemade crust:

30 Oreos, processed until fine

1/4 cup melted butter, add to cookie crumbs, pulse until combined

Press into a deep dish pie plate, coming up the sides and covering the bottom, all evenly. Continue with directions above.