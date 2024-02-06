The hands of time

By Robert Hurtgen

I wear a regular watch. It is black with a brown leather band and off-white stitching.

It has a large minute hand, a short, fat hour hand, and a bright orange second hand ticking away moments of the day. The watch tracks the date and has some other dials that do something, though I could not tell you what.

You can, if you are very quiet, hear the "tick, tick, tick" coming from your wrist.

I also have a smart watch. It is, though, more a better-than-average watch than a smart watch. It will tell the time, how far I ran, keep track of the laps I swim and an assortment of other activities.

With the swipe of my finger I can tell you my heart rate, my steps and quality of my sleep; however, my third cup of coffee is a better informant of the previous night's sleep.