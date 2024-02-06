The Hamburger Express has flavor as big as the sign

The sense of smell is tightly linked to memory. A quick Google search confirms that our olfactory nerve that lets us process smell lies close to our hippocampus, that part of our brain that is most important to storing memories. It even has a name: the Proust Effect. That is why a whiff of cotton candy can take us back to our childhood hometown fair and stir memories of laughter, whooshing air through our hair from almost violent rides and the noise of a crowd and jangling electronic bells. The faintest hint of perfume or cologne can bring to mind the person we knew who wore it, even if they've been gone for decades. Memory is a powerful thing, and smell is undeniably linked to memory in our brain cells.

Also tied tightly to smell is taste, and indeed, there have been studies exploring this phenomenon. Many of us would give much to taste a beloved relative's signature dish one more time. There are still a couple dishes from restaurants decades gone that I miss and remember with a sad wistfulness. When taste is tied to a memory it is called a gustatory memory, and they can be powerful things.

One of the tastes closely linked to my early 20s was a burger from Hamburger Express. I had never been and my cousin-in-law insisted that we make the journey to Cape and get one. It was late at night, and we were carefree enough to hop in the car and go on his whim. Still located at 902 William St., there was nothing else lit up in that part of town at that time of night. The giant hamburger sign was lit like a promise of comfort from above. The burger, 20 years ago, was decent. I remember thinking it was much better than chain fast food and a little bit cheaper, and I remember wishing it was closer to home. I had a pretty solid gustatory memory of that night and the first time that I tasted a burger from Hamburger Express.